All 3 GOP presidential candidates campaign in NH ahead of primary
The latest poll shows former President Donald Trump holds a double-digit lead over Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis with less than a week before the election.
The former president unleashed an onslaught of attacks against the writer suing him for defamation.
Trump lost one of his best possible jurors when the man said he thought the 2020 election was stolen and that courts were treating Trump unfairly.
The GOP presidential candidate was asked, "How do you feel about your party's front-runner being held liable for sexual abuse?"
Rolling Stone spoke with diehard Trump supporters who waited hours in the snow to watch the former president stump in New Hampshire
In conservative Pella, 57%, 55%, 62% and 66% of Republican voters wanted someone else. | Opinion
The former president told another whopper after winning the Republican caucuses.
The former president made 32 posts mentioning Carroll in the span of 40 minutes on his Truth Social platform Tuesday morning.
To say nothing of his four indictments, Joe Scarborough says the former president simply isn't the politician he once was The post ‘Morning Joe’ Thinks Trump Is Going to Disappoint His Voters From 8 Years Ago: ‘Tired,’ ‘Spent’ and Just ‘Playing the Hits’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Following Trump's win at the Iowa caucuses, the MSNBC anchor aimed to burst his supporters' bubble with analysis of a new poll.
The Fox News host kept the scam chatter going in what sounded like a rehash of 2020's baseless claims.
No Labels, the group preparing for a possible third-party presidential campaign, can prohibit members from using its ballot line to run for office in Arizona, a federal judge ruled Tuesday. The decision protects the group's efforts to maintain control and secrecy around its operations and finances as Donald Trump critics warn that No Labels could help return Trump to the White House by siphoning voters who might otherwise vote for President Joe Biden. A judge blocked Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes from recognizing candidates wanting to run for office under the No Labels banner aside from the party's yet-to-be-chosen ticket for president and vice president.
The senator said he has "a hard time understanding" why Trump's legal issues don't "seem to be moving the needle" with more voters.
Michael Steele urged people to "be realistic" about what's really going on.
Neal Katyal drew a direct line between the former president and the harassment of officials involved in his legal cases.
"A nation makes a decision collectively because we're given the free will to do that," House Speaker Mike Johnson said.
The sentiment was allegedly expressed by then-candidate Trump in November 2016.
The Florida governor was ‘DeFuture’ of his party once – but failing to exploit his rival’s glaring weaknesses has cost him dearly
DeSantis was supposed to be the next coming of Trump, a fighter without the baggage — and millions to burn in Iowa. So what went wrong?
‘Even though he was running against Trump, he never missed an opportunity to plant one on his big orange a**,’ said Mr Kimmel