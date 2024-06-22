3 healthy snacks a dietitian eats that are tasty alternatives to ultra-processed foods

Most people in the US snack, but lots of snack foods are ultra-processed.

Ultra-processed foods have been linked to health conditions like cancer.

A dietitian shared three healthy snacks she enjoys as tasty alternatives to ultra-processed foods with Business Insider.

Research suggests about 20% of the calories Americans consume comes from snacks, and 90% eat between one and three snacks each day. Snacks are often ultra-processed, meaning they're made using methods and ingredients that you can't easily recreate at home. UPFs have been linked to conditions including cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, anxiety, depression, and sleep problems, leading experts to urge people to cut down as much as possible.

New York-based registered dietitian Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, said that UPFs are "convenient, cheap, and super common" and that eating them occasionally is "inevitable." But, when it comes to satisfying cravings for ultra-processed snacks, it's up to us as consumers to make informed choices about which ones we choose, she said.

Here are some of her favorite snack swaps that help her avoid UPFs.

Granola bars

Storebought granola bars are sometimes marketed as healthy but often contain added sugar and preservatives.

Beckerman recommends Kate's Real Food Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Bars instead. They are made from whole foods and contain fiber from dried fruit, oats, rice crisps, and flaxseed, which is important for digestion and gut health.

Registered dietitian Taylor Grasso previously told BI that granola bars tend to be mostly carbohydrates, so eating them with a source of protein — such as Greek yogurt — can help stabilize blood sugar levels and keep you feeling satisfied for longer.

Chocolate bars

Beckerman likes Nelly's Organic chocolate bars because they have a short ingredient list, meaning they contain fewer additives than ultra-processed chocolate bars.

They also contain potassium, which can help to prevent high blood pressure, she said. This is because it can reduce the effects of sodium, according to the American Heart Association.

Candy

Justin's Chocolate Candy Pieces "reign supreme" over other candies, Beckerman said.

"Because these chocolate candy pieces are made from peanuts, they contain heart-healthy fats, making them an actually satisfying and filling treat unlike most other chocolate candies out there," she said.

The candy pieces are made with dark chocolate, which contains antioxidants that can help to lower blood pressure and cholesterol.

