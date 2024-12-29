3 hurt, 1 arrested after stabbings in Airdrie

Airdrie RCMP arrested one man after multiple alleged stabbings early Saturday morning. (CBC - image credit)

Three people, including two youths, were taken to hospital early Saturday morning after multiple alleged stabbings in Airdrie, police say.

Investigators were called to the northwest area of Airdrie, near Williamstown, just before 1 a.m. for a report of multiple stabbings.

Of the three people taken to hospital, two were seriously hurt, while the third was treated for non life-threatening injuries, police say.

Airdrie RCMP say officers arrested one man near the scene without incident with help from a Calgary Police Service HAWCS helicopter.

The man is facing multiple offences including three counts of assault with a weapon and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, among other charges.

Airdrie RCMP say this is an isolated incident and there is no fear for public safety at this time, however the investigation is ongoing.