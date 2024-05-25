3 injured, 1 arrested at Skyline High School's graduation in Oakland, California: Police

Three people were shot, and a suspect was arrested at an Oakland, California high school graduation, authorities say.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday May 23, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to Skyline High School after a report of shots being fired, the press release said.

Upon arrival, the police found two victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were treated and transported to a local hospital, police said.

Police said the third shooting victim was found at a local hospital. All of the victims are expected to survive.

USA TODAY reached out to OPD for updated information but have not heard back yet.

Police investigation found that the shooting was caused by an altercation

During the preliminary investigation, the department learned that as people were leaving the graduation ceremony on Thursday, two groups of people got into a fight. The fight took place in the school parking lot and began to escalate, police said.

As the argument continued shots were fired and multiple people were injured, according to authorities.

1 person arrested, multiple detained

Investigators arrested one person and detained multiple individuals in connection to the graduation shooting, police said.

Police said they are looking for more witnesses and additional shooters that were at the graduation.

If you or someone you know, attended the Skyline High School graduation or has video footage or photos of the incident, please email cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.

