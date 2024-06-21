3 injured after gunmen open fire on building hosting funeral reception in Chicago suburbs: Officials

Three people were injured after multiple gunmen in a vehicle opened fire on a community center that was hosting a funeral reception in the Chicago suburbs, officials said.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. local time Friday in the city of Blue Island, Illinois, located about 16 miles south of the Chicago Loop. The Salvation Army community center was being rented for a repast funeral service at the time, according to Blue Island City Administrator Tom Wogan.

PHOTO: Authorities respond to a shooting at a community center in Blue Island, Illinois, June 21, 2024. (ABC News/WLS)

"The vehicle containing multiple gunmen opened fire on the front of the building," Wogan said during a press briefing Friday evening.

A person with a concealed carry permit who was attending the service came out of the building and returned fire, Wogan said, describing the scene as "very chaotic."

The three victims were inside the building when the shooting began, according to Wogan. They were transported to a local hospital, one with potentially life-threatening injuries and two with minor injuries, he said.

Authorities are "actively pursuing the shooters" and the investigation is ongoing, Wogan said.

It is unclear if this was a "retaliatory incident," he said.

Information on the suspect vehicle was not released.

