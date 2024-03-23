3 killed in 3-vehicle wreck in York County on Friday night. What we know.

Two drivers and a passenger died in a three-vehicle wreck in York County on Friday night, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The collision happened about 6:30 p.m. on Saluda Road near S.C. 324, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the State Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The drivers of a westbound 2019 Nissan sedan and an eastbound 2018 Chevy sedan died after their vehicles collided, Pye said. One of two back-seat passengers in the Nissan also died, according to Pye. The other passenger was hospitalized, he said.

The impact also caused the Chevy sedan to to collide with a westbound 2018 Chevy SUV, Pye said. The SUV driver and a passenger weren’t hurt.

Authorities will continue to investigate the accident’s cause, Pye said.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast hadn’t released the names of those killed by late Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.