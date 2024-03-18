3 killed and infant in critical condition after SUV slams into bus shelter in San Francisco

Reuters
Two tourists from New Zealand were being held in prison in Thailand for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the resort island of Phuket, Thai authorities said. An investigation was underway over allegations of assault against Hamish Art Day, 36, and Oscar Matson Day, 34, for attacking an officer and attempting to steal his firearm, a police statement said late on Sunday. Police officer Somsak Noo-iad had stopped the two Kiwis for reckless driving before they assaulted him as he tried to take photos and evidence, snatching his phone and firearm, the statement said.