3 killed and infant in critical condition after SUV slams into bus shelter in San Francisco

CBC

Harleen Kaur, who grew up in Punjab, India and became a Canadian permanent resident on P.E.I. last year, feels a little closer to her dream of becoming a police officer thanks to a new program from the RCMP.Kaur's grandfather was a police officer in India."I like to help the people," said Kaur. "I think policing is the means to help."Getting into a police school in India is difficult. Kaur felt like she might have more luck in Canada, but there were still barriers. One of those barriers was bein