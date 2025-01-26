3 killed in Lebanon amid protests as Israeli forces remain after withdrawal deadline

Kareem Chehayeb And Abby Sewell
·2 min read

MAYS AL-JABAL, Lebanon (AP) — At least three people were killed and more than 40 others injured in southern Lebanon Sunday when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters who had breached roadblocks the Israeli army set up a day before, Lebanon’s health ministry reported.

Demonstrators, some of them carrying Hezbollah flags, attempted to enter several villages in the border area to protest Israel’s failure to withdraw its troops from southern Lebanon by the 60-day deadline stipulated in a ceasefire agreement that halted the Israel-Hezbollah war in late November.

Israel has said that it needs to stay longer because the Lebanese army has not deployed to all areas of southern Lebanon to ensure that Hezbollah does not reestablish a military presence in the area. The Lebanese army has said it cannot deploy until Israeli forces withdraw.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, said in a statement addressing the people of southern Lebanon on Sunday that “Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable, and I am following up on this issue at the highest levels to ensure your rights and dignity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged them to “exercise self-restraint and trust in the Lebanese Armed Forces.” The Lebanese army, in a separate statement, said it was escorting civilians into some towns in the border area and called on residents to follow military instructions to ensure their safety.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, whose Amal Movement party is allied with Hezbollah and who served as an interlocutor between the militant group and the U.S. during ceasefire negotiations, said in a statement that Sunday's bloodshed "is a clear and urgent call for the international community to act immediately and compel Israel to withdraw from occupied Lebanese territories."

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said in a statement that one protester was killed and 10 others injured in the border village of Houla. Another protester was killed in the village of Aitaroun and 11 injured. A third protester was killed in the village of Blida and one person injured. The health ministry also reported injuries in the areas of Mays al-Jabal, Markaba, Bani Hayyan, Odaisseh, Rab Thalatin and Kfar Kila.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the protests.

The Israeli army’s Arabic language spokesman called Sunday morning in a post on X for residents of the border area not to attempt to return to their villages.

ADVERTISEMENT

An AP team was stranded overnight at a base of the U.N. peacekeeping force known as UNIFIL near Mays al-Jabal after the Israeli army erected roadblocks Saturday while they were joining a patrol by peacekeepers. The journalists reported hearing gunshots and booming sounds Sunday morning from the base, and peacekeepers said that dozens of protesters had gathered nearby.

——

Sewell reported from Beirut. AP writer Sally Abou AlJoud contributed.

Kareem Chehayeb And Abby Sewell, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Israel says its troop withdrawal from Lebanon will extend beyond ceasefire deadline

    Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office on Friday announced that the withdrawal of its forces from southern Lebanon would continue beyond the 60-day period stipulated in a November ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. Under the deal brokered by France and the US, the withdrawal deadline expires Monday, January 27. The Israeli army will not complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by a Monday deadline, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday, saying Lebanon has no

  • Mexican workers set up tent city to house deportees from US

    As well as a place to sleep, returning Mexicans will receive food, medicine and help in obtaining documents.

  • Tom Green Finds Peace in Canada Following His Departure from L.A. After 2 Decades: ‘I’m Not Really a Hollywood Guy’

    “I started to feel like I wasn’t being true to my authentic self,” Green said of what prompted his move in 2021

  • A woman walks past a mural in Dublin on Sept. 20, 2024, which features a press flak jacket that lists an estimated number of journalists and other media members killed at that point during the Israel-Hamas conflict. As of Jan. 24, there have been 167 journalists confirmed killed in the conflict, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. It is investigating many other reports that could raise its death toll.

    Their cameras dusty, their blue press vests worn from extreme use and emotions still running high, Palestinian journalists in Gaza are still at work after rejoicing at having survived the war amid the ceasefire announced a week ago.&nbsp;As foreign media members were not allowed into the Gaza Strip, the responsibility for reporting fell on the shoulders of local journalists who shot footage of their neighbours and sometimes their own families' final moments — all to ensure international media outlets could bring the world inside the devastation the enclave's 2.2 million civilians have endured. Roughly 90 per cent of the population has been displaced since Israel launched its military campaign 15 months ago, many moving than once.&nbsp;Since then, Israel's military campaign has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to its health ministry, a retaliatory offensive to the Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023. Hamas was responsible for killing 1,200 people and led to the capture of more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.&nbsp;Three Palestinian journalists spoke with&nbsp;CBC freelance videographer Mohamed El Saife about what it was like to report on the war while they were living with the effects of it in their homes.Talat Abu MusabahJournalist Talat Abu Musabah says the days of the war were horrific as he dodged bombs and bullets to cover what was happening in the Gaza Strip. (Mohamed El Saife/CBC News)"I cannot believe that I managed to survive this genocidal war," said Talat Abu Musabah, who works with Press TV."From the very beginning of this war, Israeli forces have been targeting Palestinian journalists."In a press release earlier this month, the International Federation of Journalists announced that "at least 152 journalists" had been killed in Gaza during the war. The release went on to condemn the killings, calling for an "immediate investigation" into their deaths. The Committee to Protect Journalists puts the death toll at 167 journalists, noting it's investigating the reports of many other fatalities.On the day CBC spoke to Abu Musabah, he said he was "amazed" that he was still alive.&nbsp;The 37-year-old picked up work with the Iranian news agency Press TV, covering airstrikes, ground attacks and death in the Gaza Strip. He said he wanted to report on the conflict to "raise the voices of Palestinian people." A journalist long before Oct. 7, 2023, he said that this line of work has always been his calling.&nbsp;WATCH: This Palestinian journalist says he can't believe he survived the war"To me journalism is one of the most crucial aspects of our daily lives as Palestinian people," he said. "We have this relentless battle with the Israeli occupation forces in terms of the struggle."&nbsp;As he looks back on the days of the war, he describes them as "extremely horrific."As families return to Rafah, the grim task of searching through the rubble in the hopes of finding their loved ones' remains for burial awaits many.&nbsp;Though the Gaza Health Ministry estimates roughly 47,000 civilians died in the war, a study published in the Lancet on Jan. 9 suggests the actual tally is much higher.But "it was a momentous day when the ceasefire agreement was announced," Abu Musabah said. "We were very elated having this ceasefire come into effect."&nbsp;Sami Abu SalemAfter covering the war for Wafa News Agency for 15 months, Abu Salem says he will now turn to looking for a proper home for his family while continuing to cover events in the enclave. (Mohamed El Saife/CBC News)A viral video made rounds on social media of a group of Palestinian journalists gathered near the European Hospital in Khan Younis to celebrate the moment the ceasefire took effect on Sunday. They sang and cheered, sharing in the moment of survival and remembering colleagues who could not be there to celebrate this with them.&nbsp;Sami Abu Salem, a writer with Wafa Agency, described the conflicted feelings he and his colleagues now carry with them in a post-war Gaza.&nbsp;"I'm lucky and satisfied because we are alive," he said in an interview. "But at the same time, I am so upset because we lost over 200 of our colleagues."&nbsp;The 53-year-old writer was cautiously optimistic as he explained that the ceasefire, still in its early days, is "fragile" — and can be broken at any moment.&nbsp;The father also described his own struggle in the last 15 months — even as he covered the devastation of the war and its implications on people around him, he also went home to a tent and tried to find food, water and supplies for his own family. But he says his inability to balance everything often left him feeling defeated during the conflict.WATCH: This journalist describes the struggles he faced covering the war in Gaza&nbsp;"During the war, as a journalist, I felt that I could not do my job well. Either to take care of my kids, to look for a place to stay or to look for food and water for my kids," he said. "Or to cover the news and take pictures."&nbsp;Still, he had hopes of becoming a famous journalist and felt it was his patriotic duty to ensure the stories of the war were told to the world.&nbsp;Visibly tired, he laughs as he hears the dreams come out of his mouth.&nbsp;"I have become a journalist," he said. "But I'm not famous."&nbsp;Now, he will focus on finding a home for his family, something he wasn't able to secure during the war between displacements and bombing campaigns across the strip.&nbsp;"I do not know where to go, I don't know where to live."&nbsp;Diaa Al-UstazDiaa Al-Ustaz says it's his patriotic duty to cover the war and tell stories of Palestinians to the world. (Mohamed El Saife/CBC News)Working from the media tent, Diaa Al-Ustaz typed away on his laptop, trying to finish his latest story for ABC. His press vest, blue and worn out, hung on a coat rack nearby. Empty cups of coffee littered his desk, fuel for a day's work — in a post-war Gaza, there is still many stories to tell.&nbsp;Before the war, Al-Ustaz, 29, worked as a field co-ordinator for Save the Children while completing his master's degree in civil societies. As soon as the war broke out, his studies came to a halt, and he was thrust into the role of a journalist, a job he hoped for his entire life he says. His work with Save The Children ended and he could no longer continue his studies while trying to survive the war so instead he decided to fulfil a lifelong dream.&nbsp;"Since we are located in a conflict zone, there is a message we have to deliver for all the people worldwide," he said. "The journalism field is the eyes of the truth."&nbsp;WATCH: He says journalism is his patriotic dutyBut he said it's the humanity that comes with being a good journalist that really piqued his interest in the profession as a young boy.&nbsp;"Journalists have to be human, have to feel with all people, have the ability to do coverage to send the message worldwide to all the people in all of the languages," he said.&nbsp;

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • Alaska Sen. Murkowski has faced Trump's wrath. She was willing to defy him after his return to power

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — In the early days of President Donald Trump's second term, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski has openly challenged or rebuked him at least three times — stunning for a congressional Republican who has faced his wrath before and yet remains unbowed by pressure to embrace his agenda.

  • Belarus strongman set to win a 7th term in an election the opposition calls a farce

    The smiling face of President Alexander Lukashenko gazed out from campaign posters across Belarus on Sunday as the country held an orchestrated election virtually guaranteed to give the 70-year-old autocrat yet another term on top of his three decades in power.

  • India celebrates Republic Day with Indonesian president as chief guest

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a colorful parade displaying its military might and cultural diversity on a boulevard in the heart of country’s capital. Indonesian president was the guest of honor.

  • Trump wiped January 6 convicts’ records clean. Now his DOJ is wiping evidence of rioters’ crimes from the internet

    As President Donald Trump this week sought to rewrite the history of his supporters’ attack on the US Capitol, a database detailing the vast array of criminal charges and successful convictions of January 6 rioters was removed from the Department of Justice’s website.

  • Mexico refuses US military flight deporting migrants, sources say

    WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico has refused a request from President Donald Trump's administration to allow a U.S. military aircraft deporting migrants to land in the country, a U.S. official and a Mexican official told Reuters. U.S. military aircraft carried out two similar flights, each with about 80 migrants, to Guatemala on Friday. The government was not able to move ahead with a plan to have a C-17 transport aircraft land in Mexico, however, after the country denied permission.

  • Pete Hegseth Gives US Troops New Marching Orders Hours After Confirmation

    Pete Hegseth ordered America’s troops to “put America first” and “never back down” in a “message to the force” hours after his razor-thin confirmation as Defense Secretary. In a press release published by the Pentagon on Saturday after his swearing-in ceremony, Hegseth wrote, “The President gave us a clear mission: achieve Peace through Strength. We will do this in three ways—by restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence.” “We are American warriors,” he c

  • Trump Fired Highest-Ranking Woman in Military at His Ball

    President Donald Trump fired the highest-ranking woman in the military while at a ball celebrating his role as commander in chief. The Coast Guard commandant, Admiral Linda L. Fagan, was the first female uniformed leader of a branch of the armed forces. Fagan learned she had been fired while waiting to take a photo with Trump at the Commander in Chief Ball on Inauguration Day, The New York Times reported.

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • Trump suggests his plan for Gaza Strip is to ‘clean out the whole thing’

    President Donald Trump indicated Saturday that he had spoken with the king of Jordan about potentially building housing and moving more than 1 million Palestinians from Gaza to neighboring countries, a remarkable proposal from a sitting US president.

  • Trump's White House says deportation flights are underway, posting pictures of people being loaded into US Air Force C-17s

    The Pentagon signaled earlier this week that Air Force C-17s could be used to fly deportation flights. That's happening now.

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • Trump says he may consider rejoining World Health Organization

    President Donald Trump said on Saturday he may consider rejoining the World Health Organization, days after ordering a U.S. exit from the global health agency over what he described as a mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health crises. The U.S. is scheduled to leave the WHO on Jan. 22, 2026. Trump announced the move on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term in the White House.

  • Trump Trashes Zelensky for Fighting Back Against Russia

    President Donald Trump suggested that Ukraine should have opted not to fight back against Russia’s invasion. In a Fox News interview that aired Thursday, Trump told Sean Hannity that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to fight when Russia invaded in 2022 was a mistake. Trump, who met Zelensky in Paris in December, conceded that Russian president Vladimir Putin “shouldn’t have done it,” but criticized his Ukrainian counterpart and said: “Zelensky... shouldn’t have allowed this to h

  • Can Trump just order new names for Denali and the Gulf of Mexico? A geographer explains who decides what goes on the map

    How do place names get made and then changed? There’s a process. But it involves people as well as bureaucracy, so it’s not simple or quick, as President Trump is about to find out.