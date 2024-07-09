3 killed after small plane crashes in rural North Carolina

A plane crashed in McDowell County, North Carolina Sunday night killing three people.

The wreckage of the plane was discovered Monday in the Brackett Town Road area with three passengers on board, according to McDowell County Emergency Medical Services.

"Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those affected by this devastating incident," McDowell County Emergency Medical Services wrote in a news alert. "We appreciate your understanding and respect for the privacy of the families involved during this difficult time."

Preliminary information indicates that the crash occurred on Sunday and was just discovered Monday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash occurred in the mountains near Rutherfordton, North Carolina.

Both the FAA and the NTSB are at the scene of the crash with the NTSB leading the investigation.

Type of plane and investigation

The FAA said the plane was a Cessna C182 airplane, which can hold up to four passengers, according to the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

The NTSB's investigation will focus on the aircraft itself as well as the pilot and the operating environment like weather conditions. The board will release a preliminary report in about 30 days additional information regarding the crash while a final report, with the probable cause of death, released in the next 12 to 24 months.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who have surveillance video or other relevant information should contact the at witness@ntsb.gov.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plane crash in North Carolina kills three people near Rutherfordton