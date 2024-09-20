3 law enforcement officers injured in Arapahoe Co. motorcycle training exercise
Three different law enforcement officers were injured in a Arapahoe County motorcycle training exercise Thursday night, the Araphoe County Sheriff's Office told Denver7.
Investigators are searching for a motive after a Kentucky sheriff was arrested for allegedly gunning down a judge in his chambers, officials said. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn Stines has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins at the Letcher County Courthouse Thursday afternoon, according to officials. A 911 caller reported shots being fired inside the courthouse, and responders found Mullins, 54, with multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said.
Complaints against Diddy allege sexual assault and sex trafficking — and some include allegations against other known figures.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jennifer Heath Box had few worries as she exited her cruise ship at Fort Lauderdale’s port on Christmas Eve 2022.
Vladislav Bakalchuk, the estranged husband of Russia's richest woman, was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, his lawyers said, after a deadly shootout at the Moscow office of Russia's largest online retailer. Two people were killed in a shooting on Wednesday just a few blocks away from the Kremlin at the Wildberries office, as a dispute over the company's future took a violent turn. Vladislav and his wife Tatyana Bakalchuk, who filed for divorce in July, have been embroiled in a bitter and public tussle since Wildberries announced plans to merge with outdoor advertising firm Russ Group in June.
Madeline Soto, 13, disappeared in February, and her mother's boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, is now accused by police of murdering her
Amber Higdon left the 3-week-old puppies trapped in a plastic tote on the side or a road on a day when temps reached 95 degrees with no food or water.
Evelyn Newell, Allison Newell and Amelia Newell were found dead along with their mother, Rebecca Hughes
John Banuelos stood on a scaffold outside the US Capitol, raised a .38 revolver toward the sky and pulled the trigger twice. But it took more than three years – and a fatal stabbing – before the FBI arrested the only rioter known to have fired a gun on January 6.
Police in Waterloo region say they have seen a spike in the number of motor vehicles being stolen using reprogramming equipment.During a police services board meeting on Wednesday, Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) Chief Mark Crowell said there were approximately 150 reprogramming thefts from January to September this year compared to just 88 for the same time period the year before.Crowell called it a "significant increase" and said just in the last month 16 vehicles were believed to have
Wioleta Murawski was remembered on an online fundraiser as a "wonderful mother, sister, friend, and colleague who touched the lives of many"
Quebec's public security minister says he is shocked by reports that a 14-year-old boy was found dead near a criminal biker club in Quebec's Beauce region.Citing unnamed sources, Radio-Canada and several other media outlets have reported that the body was discovered outside a known Hells Angels training club in Frampton, Que., on Monday.The teenager had travelled to the area from Montreal, according to the sources, and was armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle. Provincial police would not conf
A Woodland Hills man who terrorized street vendors using violence, racial slurs and an ax must pay two victims a total of more than $2.8 million.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two emergency medical technicians stood around for minutes, providing no medical aid to a seriously injured Tyre Nichols who was slumped on the ground after being kicked and punched by five Memphis police officers, according to video shown Thursday at the trial of three of the officers charged in the fatal beating.
Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead at her Canton, Mass., home on Feb. 4, 2021
CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States on Thursday for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week.
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is staying locked up after a judge Wednesday rejected the hip-hop mogul’s proposal that he await his sex trafficking trial in the luxury of his Florida mansion instead of a grim Brooklyn federal jail.
The man who fatally stabbed a Banff restaurant employee was "incredibly wasted" at the time of the killing and should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder, his lawyer argued Thursday. John Christopher Arrizza, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ethan Enns-Goneau, 26, who was killed in the early morning hours of Aug. 5, 2022.On Thursday, jurors heard closing arguments from defence lawyer Katherin Beyak and prosecutor Patrick Bigg. "I urge you to find as a result of his i
Toronto police have released images of a suspect in a fatal double shooting in North York on Tuesday that left two men in their 20s dead.The shooting happened in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue at about 2:17 p.m. Police have identified the victims as Ibrahim Handule, 26, and Deshawn Walters, 27, both from Toronto.Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell, of the police's homicide and missing persons unit, told reporters on Thursday that an altercation between three men escalated into an exchange o
Coronation Street has revealed Betsy Swain's link to Joel Deering's dark plan.
The killer, who cannot be identified due to his age, admitted the murder of Tom Ellis and will be aged 30 before he can apply for parole.