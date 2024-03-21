$3 million working capital grant program for small East Side business owners

Reuters

Global miner Rio Tinto will invest $350 million at its Rincon lithium plant in Argentina as it works to begin production by the end of the year, the company said this week following Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm's visit to the site. "The hard work of our Rincon team is laying the groundwork for our first lithium production by year's end," he said in a statement to Reuters late on Monday, after a recent trip to the project in the northern province of Salta. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, is one of the few large mining companies betting on lithium even as counterparts such as BHP stay away from investing in the metal, which is used in electric vehicle batteries.