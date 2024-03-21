$3 million working capital grant program for small East Side business owners
(Bloomberg) -- China's Sinochem Group has purchased one of the first crude cargoes that will be shipped through a new Canadian pipeline that's designed to move more oil from landlocked Alberta to the Pacific Coast for export.
After a decade of litigation, the UFC closed out a pair of antitrust lawsuits with a $335 million settlement just as a trial was set.
So you have $2 million in retirement savings. But what does that actually mean for how much you can afford to withdraw per year during retirement? Be Aware: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your...
Chinese regulators have accused Evergrande and its founder of inflating revenues by $78 billion, putting the insolvent property developer at the heart of the country’s biggest ever financial fraud case.
Retirement can seem like a faraway goal until all of a sudden, it's not. When you only have a few years left until you retire, the financial decisions you make take on a new importance. Once you're inside the five-year window, that's a good time to review your plan to make sure you're on track.
Subway served Coca-Cola products in its U.S. stores for almost 20 years.
Warren Buffett hasn't asked for a pay rise in over 40 years because he wants to signal his prudence, frugality, and devotion to Berkshire Hathaway.
If you think retirement is the end of building wealth, then you'll be surprised to learn that there are actually several ways people can become richer after they retire. Some of these methods require...
Your career may be stalling and you don't even know it. Pay attention to these red flags.
(Bloomberg) -- A majority of German executives think the European Union has lost attractiveness as a place for doing business, according to a new survey by the DIHK industry lobby.
BEIJING (AP) — Uncertainty and "draconian regulations" have drastically raised risks for foreign businesses in China, a report by a European business group said Wednesday. The lengthy paper by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China urges China's leaders to do more to address concerns that it says have "grown exponentially" in recent years. "This report comes at a time when the global business environment is becoming increasingly politicized, and companies are having to make some very to
After beginning the year at record levels, global events have caused market volatility to jump and equities to fall. The S&P 500 Index is experiencing its first major correction since 2020, so investors are understandably looking to safeguard their assets.
Meta Platforms, Microsoft , Elon Musk's X and Match Group on Wednesday joined "Fortnite" video game maker Epic Games' protest that Apple has failed to honor a court-ordered injunction governing payments in its lucrative App Store. The technology companies, which developed some of the most popular apps in the App Store, said Apple was in "clear violation" of the Sept. 2021 injunction by making it difficult to steer consumers to cheaper means to pay for digital content. Apple declined to comment specifically on the accusation, which was contained in a filing with the Oakland, California federal court.
Reuters/Tom MelvilleIt appears Buckingham Palace is in the market for some public relations help. Amid a tumultuous March that's been scattered with gaffes and conspiracy, the palace has posted a job listing in search of a a full-time communications assistant that will make "sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences."
Consumer goods giant Unilever (UL) has unveiled a strategic restructuring plan that includes the spinoff of its iconic ice cream business. The company has also announced its intention to streamline operations by cutting 7,500 employees from its global workforce. Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Alexandra Canal discuss the trending ticker. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live. Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith
A forestry college instructor who was found to be entitled to more than $50,000 for the way his employer fired him is seeking another $230,000 in damages.Rod Cumberland is appealing a May 2023 decision by New Brunswick Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare, who ruled he was only entitled to payment equalling seven months' notice for his firing from the Maritime College of Forest Technology.On Tuesday, Paul Champ, Cumberland's Ottawa-based lawyer, argued before three New Brunswick Cou
Global miner Rio Tinto will invest $350 million at its Rincon lithium plant in Argentina as it works to begin production by the end of the year, the company said this week following Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm's visit to the site. "The hard work of our Rincon team is laying the groundwork for our first lithium production by year's end," he said in a statement to Reuters late on Monday, after a recent trip to the project in the northern province of Salta. Rio Tinto, the world's biggest iron ore producer, is one of the few large mining companies betting on lithium even as counterparts such as BHP stay away from investing in the metal, which is used in electric vehicle batteries.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Suriname's state-owned oil company Staatsolie has begun talks with oil majors Exxon Mobil and TotalEnergies to encourage joint development of natural gas fields that straddle its and Guyana's maritime borders, the head of its state oil firm told Reuters late Tuesday. The early-stage discussions are part of Suriname's efforts to increase foreign investment in its energy production and turn the South American nation into a regional gas hub.
(Bloomberg) -- ZeaKal Inc. said it has developed a new variety of corn with higher levels of oil as the San Diego-based startup seeks to capitalize on a boom in demand for renewable energy.
(Bloomberg) -- Kering SA shares plunged after the French luxury group warned that sales at its Gucci brand have fallen about 20% in the first quarter as its brash look loses favor with Chinese shoppers.