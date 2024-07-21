3 missing after car drives off pier in Galveston, reports say

Three people are missing after a car drove off a pier in Galveston, Texas, early Sunday, according to reports.

Three people are missing after a car drove off a pier in Galveston, Texas, early Sunday, according to reports.

The car drove off Pier 21 at 1 a.m., reports Click 2 Houston and ABC 13 Houston.

The driver, who was able to escape, told police there were three other people inside the car. He was taken to the hospital and is being interviewed by police.

AT 8:30 a.m. local time, the car was pulled out of the water, and no one was found inside the vehicle, according to Click 2 Houston.

USA TODAY contacted City of Galveston for more information.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as the story is updated.

Julia is a trending reporter for USA TODAY. She has covered various topics, from local businesses and government in her hometown, Miami, to tech and pop culture. You can connect with her on LinkedIn or follow her on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram and TikTok: @juliamariegz

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car drives off Galveston Pier 21; 3 passengers missing