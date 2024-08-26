3 missing LA girls include 14-year-old, newborn who needs heart medication, police say

Los Angles officials are looking for three missing girls last seen Sunday night, including a newborn with a serious heart condition.

Fourteen-year-old Amoria Brown was last seen Sunday around 10 p.m. local time alongside her 3-week-old daughter Omoria Brown and her 15-year-old sister-in-law, Sanaii Brown, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The newborn suffers from a heart condition that requires daily medication, according to the LAPD news release.

The girls were last spotted in LA's El Sereno neighborhood and are believed to be heading to the high desert area with family, LAPD added.

An LAPD spokesperson told USA TODAY Monday that no further information regarding their disappearance and location could be offered at this time.

Missing children (L) Amoria Brown, 14, her 3-week-old daughter (C) Omoria Brown and sister-in-law (R) Sanaii Brown, 15, were last seen in Los Angeles on August 26, 2024.

Families asking for public's help

The families of the missing children are asking for the public's help in locating them, the news release stated. Photos of the three missing children have been shared on X.

Amoria is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a multi colored shirt as well as gray shorts and gray sandals.

Sanaii is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Officials did not provide a description of what she was last seen wearing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Police: 3 LA girls missing, including newborn with heart condition