There may be more doctors considering moving to Yarmouth, N.S., now than ever before, says Rick Allwright.The executive director of the Yarmouth and Area Chamber of Commerce says 14 potential physician recruits made visits to the town in the last seven months compared to just three or four in all of the previous year."It's looking promising for our area," he said, noting the creation of an Atlantic physician registry last year is likely helping. But getting doctors to the area isn't necessarily