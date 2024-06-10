3-year-old boy fighting for his life after drive-by shooting in Durham

A 3-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after he and a man were injured in a drive-by shooting on Fayetteville Street on Monday afternoon, the Durham Police Department said.

Officers responded at 4:46 p.m. to a report of a gunshot wound in the parking lot in the 700 block of Fayetteville Street, just south of East Lakewood Ave and the Durham Freeway.

Based on preliminary investigation, the shooter drove through the parking lot and fired on a vehicle the man and child were in.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are on the scene, police in a news release Monday evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator B. Garth at 919-560-4440 extension 29313. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.