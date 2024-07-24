3-Year-Old Boy Killed in Drive-by Shooting at Birthday Party in Fla. Park

Police are still searching for the suspects in the July 21 shooting

NBC/WTVJ Image from birthday party where Rylo Yancy was shot

A toddler has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Florida.

The victim, who has been identified as 3-year-old Rylo Yancy, was shot and killed at Riverland Park in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., at around 4:32 p.m. local time on Sunday, July 21, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department confirmed in a news release.

The incident occurred during a child's birthday party in the park, according to police. In a video taken by NBC News, the aftermath of the shooting showed deserted plates of food and decorations left behind in a picnic area.

The 3-year-old boy was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries." He later died at the hospital.

Family members were seen gathering in mourning at the medical center on Sunday, per NBC News.

On Tuesday, July 23, Rylo's mother said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that her son was shot on a slide at the party. “REPOST THIS! MY KID WAS SHOT WHILE AT A PARTY ON A SLIDE BEING A KID!!!!!!!!” WHOEVER KNOW ANYTHING PLEASE SAY SOMETHING!!!!! MY BABY IS GONE,” she wrote.

A bullet hole was also discovered in a red slide at the park, news outlet WPLG Local 10 reported.

The suspects fled the scene following the incident, police said. Authorities however were able to recover “one of the vehicles involved” in the shooting.

Local resident Millie Charles shared her reaction to the shooting to NBC News, saying, “It’s just terrible.”



“My heart has been broken to see this and to hear about a child, an innocent child, who knows nothing about nothing, he’s out there enjoying the birthday party and then all the sudden this happens," she added.

No arrests have been made at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have urged anyone with further knowledge about the incident or of the suspects to contact Detective Juan Rodriguez at 954-828-6673, the Homicide Tipline at 954-828-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.



