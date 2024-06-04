3-year-old dies after North Olmsted stabbing; suspect arrested
A 32-year-old Cleveland woman is behind bars for an alleged stabbing in a parking lot at Giant Eagle in North Olmsted that left a 3-year-old dead and his mother injured.
A 32-year-old Cleveland woman is behind bars for an alleged stabbing in a parking lot at Giant Eagle in North Olmsted that left a 3-year-old dead and his mother injured.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
“This is a very unusual case,” Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said
Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.
Police say a 23-year-old man has died after he was thrown into the water while driving a Sea-Doo in the Muskoka Lakes Township on Saturday.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Muskoka emergency services responded to Bailey Street in Port Carling, Ont., at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Witnesses told police the man from Brampton had been driving a Sea-Doo, was "ejected into the water while executing a manoeuvre" and never came back up, OPP say. The man
Sherry Hopson had no idea Bruce Lindahl was a serial killer, but she did notice dangerous red flags
SANTAN, Ariz. (AP) — The Gila River Indian Community has issued a temporary ban on dances after a tribal police officer was fatally shot and another wounded while responding to a reported disturbance at a Santan home, tribal officials said Sunday.
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region.
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted
A man was killed and four other men were injured in a shooting outside a north Etobicoke high school late Sunday, Toronto police say.The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the rear parking lot area of North Albion Collegiate Institute, near the corner of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue.At a news conference Monday, Det.-Sgt. Phil Campbell said roughly 15-20 people had gathered in the lot after playing soccer throughout the afternoon and evening. "They were really just socializing, enjo
Coronation Street has revealed the upcoming storylines for nine key characters.
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
The Kardashians reportedly want Kylie Jenner to "walk away" from her relationship with Timothee Chalamet because he isn't as "invested" as she is.
Sally Nugent was absent on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning
A retired Whitehorse teacher has successfully appealed his conviction in a historic sexual assault case involving a former student, with appeal judges replacing the finding of guilt with an acquittal instead. In a decision Friday, Yukon Court of Appeal Justice Karan Shaner, backed by justices Peter Willcock and Patrice Abrioux, wrote that the trial judge in Paul Deuling's case failed to look at the totality of the evidence, particularly in regards to the reliability of the complainant.Deuling's
The British musician is dad to eight kids — Sarah, Kimberly, Sean, Ruby, Renee, Liam, Alastair Wallace and Aiden Patrick
I wasn't prepared for my son to tell me he didn't want to invite his whole class to his birthday. He learned a valuable lesson on being kind.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”