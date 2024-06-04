3-year-old dies after North Olmsted stabbing; suspect arrested

CBC

Police say a 23-year-old man has died after he was thrown into the water while driving a Sea-Doo in the Muskoka Lakes Township on Saturday.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Muskoka emergency services responded to Bailey Street in Port Carling, Ont., at around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, according to an OPP news release issued Monday. Witnesses told police the man from Brampton had been driving a Sea-Doo, was "ejected into the water while executing a manoeuvre" and never came back up, OPP say. The man