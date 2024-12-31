3-Year-Old Texas Girl Who Went Missing for 5 Months Is Found in Panama with Her Mom, Who Is Then Charged

Rilee Crouch disappeared in July in what is being described as a custody dispute

A 3-year-old girl from South Padre Island, Texas, missing since early July has been found alive and with her mom in an alleged custody dispute, according to her family and local news reports.

A spokesperson for the family of Rilee Crouch said that she was located with her mother, Lillian Crouch, in Panama, ValleyCentral and ABC affiliate KRGV reported on Sunday, Dec. 29.

According to ValleyCentral, Rilee was originally dropped off by her father, Dakota Crouch, to stay with her mom on July 2. But when Dakota returned two days later to pick up Rilee, the child and Lillian had disappeared.

Related: Missing Girl, 8, Found Safe After Driving Mom's Car to Target: 'We Did Let Her Finish Her Frappuccino'

ADVERTISEMENT

Rilee’s paternal grandmother, Cyndee Bailey, alleged that Lillian kidnapped her while trying to flee to Turkey, according to ValleyCentral.

After being found in Panama, Rilee and her mom were taken by U.S. Marshals back to the States, KRGV reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A spokesperson for the City of South Padre Island said that upon her arrival back in Harlingen, Texas, Rilee was released into the custody of her father, KRGV reported.

Lillian has been charged in Texas with interference with child custody and contempt of court and appeared before a judge on Monday, according to ValleyCentral.

It was not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.



ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe in Her Pajamas After Sleepwalking Into the Woods

ValleyCentral reported that Lillian's bond was set at $100,000 and she will continue to be under house arrest and required to wear a monitoring device.

In a GoFundMe established to raise funds in the search for Rilee, Dakota described the disappearance of his daughter as a “nightmare.”

“If you or anyone you know has ever been in this horrific situation, you can understand how we feel as a family,” Dakota wrote in the fundraiser description.

Related: 7-Year-Old Who Disappeared While Camping with Grandparents Found Safe After Fisherman Heard Her Cries for Help

In an Aug. 31 update on the GoFundMe, the family thanked their supporters, adding: “We can’t wait to reunite Rilee back with her baby sister.. they love each other so much.”

The Crouch family and local law enforcement did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment on Tuesday, Dec. 31.



Read the original article on People