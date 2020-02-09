3 Oromocto based curling teams headed to major events

Three curling teams based in Oromocto, N.B., are headed to major competitions over the next few weeks.

A team skipped by Andrea Crawford will represent New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts while James Grattan's team will represent the province at the Brier.

The mixed doubles team of Emmanuel Porter and Kate Paterson will be in Sweden in April to compete in an international under-21 competition.

"This is huge," said Roger Ryan, president of the Gage Curling Club.

"The guys and the girls put a lot of work into it and they deserve the opportunities they get, especially our juniors. This is the future of curling in our country."

The curling club held a sendoff party on Sunday afternoon.

There was a lot of excitement for the teenage curlers who will compete internationally.

Porter, 17, said the team is just staying focused on getting ready for the event.

"Keep practising like we always practise and keep doing what we do, and just hope that everything goes the way we hope it does," Porter said.

The young curlers are surrounded by a wealth of experience at the club.

Grattan is headed to his 13th Brier at the end of the month in Kingston, Ont., but he doesn't take it for granted that he'll get back every year.

"Knowing what it's like to be there and represent your province and the honour that it entails, it makes you work harder," he said.

Grattan has made it to the semifinals at the Brier in the past, but never to the championship game.

He said this is the best team he's had in the last eight years and believes they can make it to the playoffs.

Crawford is no stranger to the bright lights either. She will play her opener at the Scotties in Moose Jaw, Sask., this Saturday against Saskatchewan.

"It's so much fun to be put on that stage," she said.

Crawford hopes the team can build on past experience.

"I think we just know what to expect a little bit more in terms of how to manage our schedule and what routines we want there, and what to expect out of the ice."