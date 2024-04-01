3 people, including minor, found dead inside Northland home, police say

Associated Press

The trial of a man charged with the deaths of his wife and his girlfriend's two youngest children began with jury selection in Idaho this week, serving as a second act in a bizarre case that has drawn worldwide attention and already resulted in a life sentence for the mother of the children. Chad Daybell's trial is expected to last up to 10 weeks, and jury selection began in Boise Monday morning with 7th District Judge Steven Boyce reading the charges to the potential jurors and telling them that it is up to prosecutors to prove the charges — Daybell does not need to prove his innocence.