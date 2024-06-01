3 people injured in downtown collision involving TTC streetcar

Toronto police are advising motorists to expect delays in the area of King and Frederick streets after a collision involving a TTC streetcar and a vehicle left three people injured. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police say a TTC streetcar derailed after a collision with a vehicle that left three people in hospital Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to King and Frederick streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. for report of a collision involving a vehicle and a streetcar.

Police say the 504 streetcar, which was heading westbound, derailed as a result of the crash and a pole was struck.

Two people who were on the streetcar at the time of the collision were taken to hospital — one with serious injuries and another with minor injuries.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

King Street East is closed between Jarvis and Sherbourne streets, according to police. Frederick Street is also closed to vehicles and pedestrians between Adelaide and Front streets as police investigate.

The area is expected to remain closed to traffic for several hours Saturday.

There is also no service for 504 and 504A streetcars between King Street East at Church Street East Side and Distillery Loop, the TTC said. Shuttle buses will instead be running between Broadview Station and Distillery Loop.