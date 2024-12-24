3 People Rescued After California Wharf Dramatically Collapses into the Sea: 'Evacuate Immediately'

Two contracted engineers and a city project manager fell into the ocean when the wharf partially collapsed at around 12.45 p.m. local time on Monday, Dec. 23

Three city workers were rescued from the ocean when the Santa Cruz Wharf partially collapsed on Monday, Dec. 23.

Severe weather had already caused flooding, road closures and evacuations throughout the coastal area before a section of the municipal wharf fell into the Pacific Ocean at around 12.45 p.m. local time.

The sudden collapse was caused by “very strong waves crashing into it," Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley said in a briefing, reported ABC News.

"We believe that everyone that went into the water is now accounted for and safe," he added.

KATHERINE LEE/City of Santa Cruz/AFP via Getty The Santa Cruz Wharf in California, pictured

No one was seriously injured as lifeguards were able to help two people out of the water and a third swam to safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Associated Press, the trio were two engineers and a project manager who had been inspecting the end of the wharf.

No members of the public were present at the time as the structure is currently undergoing a $4 million renovation following intense storms last winter.

Related: 23 People Rescued, 1 Dead After Elevator Malfunction at Colorado Gold Mine Tourist Attraction

Tony Elliot, the head of the Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation Department, estimated that about 150 feet of the end of the wharf fell into the water, according to the AP.

Public restrooms and the closed Dolphin restaurant are among the portions of the wharf that floated down the coast and lodged at the bottom of the San Lorenzo River.

“It’s a catastrophe for those down at the end of the wharf,” David Johnston, who was allowed onto the pier to check on his business, told the AP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Keeley warned that the wharf’s pilings pose “serious, serious hazards” to boats, the outlet added. Each piling weighs hundreds of pounds and is being pushed by strong waves.



KATHERINE LEE/City of Santa Cruz/AFP via Getty The Santa Cruz Wharf, pictured

Related: Calif. Man Gets Call and Walks Away from Car Minutes Before Boulder Crushes It: 'Saved My Life'

The National Weather Service in the Bay Area has advised people to stay away from the location due to the “life-threatening beach conditions.”

“You are risking your life and lives of others if you're in or too close to the water,” the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to ABC News, the wharf will remain closed amid an investigation into its structural integrity.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The California governor, Gavin Newsom, is “coordinating with local officials and is ready to provide support” an X post from his office revealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday at 4.15 p.m. local time, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order citing “large swells and high tide.”

They penned a Facebook post advising residents who live within a 3-mile stretch just south of Santa Cruz to “evacuate immediately.”



Read the original article on People