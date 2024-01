ABC News

The suspect law enforcement officials in Joliet, Illinois, were searching for after seven people were found dead from gunshot wounds in two homes on Monday has died, police said. Investigators earlier said they were looking for a suspect they identified as Romeo Nance, 23, after they discovered the bodies of five victims in one home and another two in a nearby residence on West Acres Road Monday morning. Late Monday night, the police said Nance had been located by U.S. Marshals near Natalia, Texas, and it was “believed that Nance took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials.”