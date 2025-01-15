3 Signs Your Night Sweats Warrant A GP Visit

invizbk via Getty Images

I’ll be honest; I’ve never understood how people can sleep under electric blankets, because my brow dampens under a barebones duvet and blanket combo.

Scientists have found that we all have different temperature “set points” for comfortable sleep. Perhaps mine is just lower than others ― still, it turns out that the clamminess I occasionally face under covers does not count as night sweats.

According to the NHS, night sweats don’t simply refer to nighttime perspiration.

“Night sweats are when you sweat so much that your night clothes and bedding are soaking wet, even though where you’re sleeping is cool,” they say.

It can happen to children and adults alike and is sometimes associated with menopause and perimenopause, some medications, and low blood sugar.

When should I worry about night sweats?

Most people who have night sweats won’t need treatment, though your doctor might change your prescription if they think that’s what’s causing the problem.

But you might still need to see your GP anyway to rule out some conditions that cause the symptom.

Per the NHS, you should book a GP visit if:

you have night sweats regularly that wake you up or worry you

you also have a very high temperature (or feel hot and shivery), a cough or diarrhoea

you have night sweats and you’re losing weight for no reason.

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) says night sweats are one of the first signs of menopause for lots of people.

The NHS says you should see your GP if you think you have menopause or perimenopause symptoms, or even talk to your pharmacist about them.

That’s because your doctor can help you work out ways to manage unwanted symptoms and prepare you for any changes.

What are the possible causes of night sweats?

Aside from menopause, other potential causes of night sweats include spicy food, exercising before bedtime, and an environment that’s too warm, the AOA states.

Medical reasons behind the symptom can include infections, hyperhidrosis (a condition that makes you sweat a lot), low blood sugar, anxiety, and cancers, they add.

Still, the NHS advises, “Most people sweat during the night.” There’s no need to fret about the odd salty upper lip on waking.

