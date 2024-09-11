3 takeaways from the fiery Trump-Harris presidential debate

The Daily Beast
Laura Ingraham, the Donald Trump-defending Fox News host who has disparaged Vice President Kamala Harris over the grave sin of hugging, claimed Monday that she already knows what will happen during Tuesday’s presidential debate, anticipating a string of “lies” not by the chronically truth-averse Trump, but Harris.Ingraham, who earlier this year gave Trump unsolicited tips before his debate against President Joe Biden, provided him with essentially the same advice, saying he should “keep his cool