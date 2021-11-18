3 teams start life under new managers as EPL resumes

·5 min read

Boardroom goodwill toward English Premier League managers during the pandemic appears to have run out.

Only four lost their jobs in the league last season, a small number by modern day standards.

Perhaps it was down to a lack of ostensible fan criticism while games were played in empty stadiums. Or maybe the economic implications of firing a manager while club finances were being severely hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Those days seem to be long gone.

A spate of sackings — five in little over a month — means three teams will be playing their first games under a new coach when the Premier League resumes this weekend after the latest international break.

Steven Gerrard, a great of the league as a player with Liverpool, is back in it as manager of Aston Villa. Eddie Howe returns after 18 months out of management, having been selected as the man to lead the Saudi-backed era at Newcastle. And then there’s Dean Smith, who was fired by Villa only to take a job six days later at last-placed Norwich.

Antonio Conte will be taking charge of only his second Premier League match at Tottenham. Another Italian, Claudio Ranieri, is only four games into his tenure at Watford.

Meanwhile, the manager who has had the most heat on him in recent weeks — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer — is still in his job at Manchester United, though a defeat at Watford on Saturday could leave the club’s hierarchy with little choice but to act.

Former United and England striker Michael Owen sees a downside in that, though.

“Only problem is, all the best ones (managers) are currently in jobs so good luck finding replacements,” Owen wrote on Twitter. “I can see another couple going this side of Christmas too……”

One thing Solskjaer and the five recently hired managers have in common is their teams’ defensive records, which are among the worst in the league.

Norwich, Newcastle, Villa and Watford — in that order — have conceded the most goals this season, unsurprisingly leaving them in the bottom five in the standings alongside 18th-placed Burnley, whose manager, Sean Dyche, appears in no danger of getting fired given he signed in September a new contract until 2025.

Not that that will stop Howe going on the attack at Newcastle, continuing the philosophy he favored when at Bournemouth and the style of play adopted by Kevin Keegan's so-called “entertainers” at St. James Park in the 1990s.

“I’d love to emulate some of their incredible attacking football,” Howe said, words which would have immediately endeared him to Newcastle's fans. "That was a beautiful team to watch. I’d love to give the crowd some similarly special memories.

“My Bournemouth teams always tried to be on the front foot. And I’m not going to come here and be a different manager. It’ll take gradual steps but my training will certainly be very different and, ultimately, I want to see the type of football that entertains. I think that’s what Newcastle fans want, too.”

They'll want winning football, too. After all, Newcastle is the only team without a victory after 11 rounds, leaving it tied with Norwich on five points — five from safety.

Howe's first game in charge will be at home to Brentford, while Gerrard also gets to start his tenure with a home match as Brighton visits Villa Park.

His links to Liverpool will forever follow him around and he has been widely tipped as a future manager of the club for whom he played 710 matches. But Gerrard was keen to stress on Thursday, at his presentation as Villa manager, that his focus was purely on his new team.

“Everyone knows around the world what Liverpool means to me,” he said, “but the focus and my commitment is very much on Aston Villa. I've said I'm all in, and I promise the supporters that's the case.”

Smith struggled to get Villa — the club he has supported all of his life — going this season after a reorganization of the team following the sale of its captain and star player, Jack Grealish. That is Gerrard's immediate task.

As for Smith, he finds himself at a club faring even worse than Villa, albeit one coming off its first win of the season just before the international break when Norwich beat Brentford 2-1.

“Yes, it hasn’t been the greatest of starts, hence why I’m sat here,” Smith said this week, fresh off a trip to New York in between switching jobs, "but if you look at the teams who we had to play early on, it was tough.

“The win against Brentford was a big thing for the players. It should give them confidence to go on now.”

And unlike Howe, Smith's priority is fixing his new team's defense, starting against Southampton on Saturday.

“We want to make defensive organization and structure stronger,” he said. “I think there’s enough quality. … We won’t go away from the type of football that the club has been known for, but fans should expect to see an organized, hard-working team who won’t leave anything out on the pitch."

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Same destination, different approaches for Brazil, Argentina

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina have already secured their direct spots at next year's World Cup, but are approaching Qatar very differently. Brazil has tested — and will continue to test — several players for nearly all positions, even Neymar's, while dominated the South American qualifying competition. Coach Tite is trying to find variations that make his team less predictable against top rivals, as many critics say happened in the 2018 World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium.

  • Mammoth cleanup to begin in B.C. as flood waters recede

    THE LATEST: Nearly 20,000 people are still out of their homes across the province. British Columbia has begun the mammoth task of assessing damage to its transportation networks, infrastructure and thousands of properties along the southern part of the province in the wake of devastating floods. The province also expects the death toll to rise. Thousands of people remain out of their homes and thousands of farm animals and livestock were also imperilled as waters washed away homes and left farms

  • Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States is paying very close attention to Bosnia's political crisis and has tools it can use against the divisive nationalist leaders in the war-scared, multiethnic Balkan country who would try to “tear it apart,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday. “Our appeal to leaders (in Bosnia) ... is to rise above their own self-interest and to try to keep in mind the broader interest of their county,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The As

  • Analysis-Pandemic debt adds to challenge of funding world's climate goals

    Huge spending by governments kept the world economy afloat during the pandemic as officials mobilized a fiscal response not seen since World War Two to bolster household incomes and give businesses a fighting chance to survive the health crisis. But the resulting nearly $300 trillion pile of debt held by governments, businesses and households will leave many countries with vulnerable finances and weigh on efforts to address urgent challenges such as climate change and ageing populations. Even as rich and poor governments take stock of battered finances, inflation is pushing central banks toward higher interest rates and a tightening of monetary policy which, for the indebted, can only make the math less favorable.

  • Ford says Ontario standing firm on child-care funding demands before making deal

    TORONTO — Despite being one of the final holdouts to join Ottawa's affordable child-care plan, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday that he won't budge on his demands as the province negotiates a deal. This week, Alberta became the eighth province, along with one territory, to sign on to the federal Liberals' plan to spend $30 billion over five years to cut child-care fees to an average of $10 per day across the country. But Ontario has not yet inked a deal, and Education Minister Stephen Lecc

  • Ontario announces plan to build electric vehicles in Phase 2 of auto industry initiative

    Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that the province was launching Phase Two of its “Driving Prosperity” plan, which will help Ontario’s auto sector pivot to producing electric vehicles and their batteries. “Ontario is the number one place in the world to build the cars and trucks of the future,” Ford stated. Phase One of “Driving Prosperity” was first released in 2019.

  • New Canadian discount airline Lynx Air announces its planned launch

    Startup carrier Lynx Air says it will launch a new service from its headquarters in Calgary, and intends to begin flying sometime in 2022. Lynx’s chief executive Merren McArthur says Lynx will operate under the ultra-low-cost carrier model, which means passengers will be offered basic, bare-bones discount fares and then be charged extra for additional services like checked bags and cancellations.

  • Blanket protects glacial ice from melting in Sweden

    A wool blanket is used to protect part of a glacier from global warming in northern Sweden. Glaciologist Erik Huss said it prevented at least 3.5 to four metres in height from melting over the summer.

  • Alberta reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths

    Alberta reported 321 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths Tuesday. As of Tuesday, there were 518 people in hospital, including 101 in intensive care units. A total of 3,201 Albertans have died of the disease since the pandemic began. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals account for about three-quarters of those sick enough to require hospital care. The R-value —the average number of COVID-19 people infected by each diagnosed case — was 0.92 (confidence interval of 0.89-0.96) for

  • Judge to decide on racial slur allegedly uttered by murder suspect in Arbery case

    A Georgia judge will decide on Thursday whether a jury can hear from Travis McMichael about a racial slur officials say he uttered as Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, lay dying from shotgun blasts fired by McMichael last year. Travis McMichael began testifying in his own defense on Wednesday, taking the stand even though it opened him up to questioning by prosecutors who have said they might ask him about evidence he had "racial animus" against Black people. Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Greg McMichael, 65, and their neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, all white men, are charged with murder, along with other crimes, in the Feb. 23 slaying of Arbery in their mostly white neighborhood just outside coastal Brunswick.

  • Family of motorcyclist killed on Parkside Drive in Toronto speaks out

    As Catherine McDonald reports, they’re trying to figure out why the trial for the man charged in relation to the crash, which was halted due to COVID-19 in February 2020, has yet to resume.

  • Kenney backbencher delivers blunt warning on ignoring party member concerns

    EDMONTON — A United Conservative backbencher is delivering a blunt warning to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney that his party is in trouble and needs to heed the growing concerns of its members. “We have a caucus I think that is frustrated, and constituents that are frustrated, and of course membership,” Peter Guthrie said Tuesday in an interview. “I just want what’s best for the future of the party and what’s best for the province and Albertans. “I do feel that it can be (turned around), but we are

  • News bulletin 2021/11/17 20:37

    News bulletin 2021/11/17 20:37View on euronews

  • Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston Mayor

    Michelle Wu was sworn in Tuesday as Boston's first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city's long history.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India has repeated air pollution problems

    WASHINGTON (AP) — New Delhi struggles with pollution year-round, but the problem becomes acute during fall and winter months. On Wednesday, the concentration of tiny pollution particles was nearly 30 times above the level deemed safe over a 24-hour period by the World Health Organization. Around the world, researchers closely track levels of airborne particulate matter less than 2.5 microns in diameter — known as PM 2.5 — because it can lodge in the lungs and other organs, causing long-term heal

  • 1 confirmed dead as rescue teams continue searching debris from B.C. mudslide

    One woman was confirmed dead on Tuesday after a mudslide swept across a portion of B.C.'s Highway 99, the first confirmed fatality as a result of widespread flooding and landslides across the southern half of the province in recent days. Search-and-rescue crews recovered the woman's body late Monday, according to Lillooet RCMP. Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said officers still haven't confirmed the total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for, but investigators have received reports of at le

  • Judge keeps Michigan oil pipeline case in federal court

    A federal judge retained jurisdiction Tuesday in a dispute over a Canadian oil pipeline that runs through a section of the Great Lakes, rejecting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's contention that the case belongs in state court. The clash over whether Enbridge Energy's Line 5 should continue operating raises issues “under consideration at the highest levels of this country's government” involving a U.S.-Canada treaty and federal pipeline safety regulation, U.S. District Judge Janet Neff ruled. Th

  • N.S. pastor unapologetic after gathering linked to COVID-19 outbreak, 3 deaths

    A Nova Scotia pastor has been unapologetic after a gathering hosted by his church caused a COVID-19 outbreak that led to three deaths.

  • Michigan judge rejects attorney general's effort to move Line 5 case to state court

    WASHINGTON — A judge in Michigan has rejected the state attorney general's effort to get the dispute over the Line 5 cross-border pipeline kicked out of federal court. U.S. Circuit Court Judge Janet Neff issued the long-awaited written ruling late Tuesday, agreeing with Calgary-based pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. that the dispute involves "substantial federal issues." The decision resolves one of the central questions in the case — whether a federal court is the proper forum — and gives additi

  • Netherlands beats Norway 2-0 to qualify for World Cup

    ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The Netherlands qualified for next year’s World Cup on its second attempt Tuesday by beating Norway 2-0 in an empty De Kuip stadium. Turkey qualified for the playoffs by beating Montenegro 2-1 in Podgorica. Steven Bergwijn finally broke the stalemate in a cagey match in the 84th minute, running onto a pass by Arnaut Danjuma and smashing a powerful shot past Orjan Nyland. In stoppage time, the Tottenham winger surged forward and laid off a pass for Memphis Depay to s