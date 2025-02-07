3 teens arrested, shooter still wanted in connection to Columbia fatal shooting
Howard County police have made three arrests in connection to a fatal shooting in Columbia on January 14. Lance Carrington, 17, was found dead in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle. Police say four teens set up the victim, arranging to meet for a drug transaction when they really planned to rob him of a handgun.