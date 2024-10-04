3 teens shot in Detroit, police investigating
Three teenagers were shot on Detroit's west side Thursday night, police said.
The incident reportedly prompted visitors to seek shelter at a nearby hotel on Wednesday, Oct. 2
Yevheniia Koval, 79, was found unresponsive with "multiple bruises" in May, leading to the arrest of her teenage granddaughter, Sofia Koval
Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins
Parents have turned their children in following flash mob robberies at several stores in the Los Angeles area, the LAPD says.
HOUSTON (AP) — The sentencing of a former Houston police officer convicted of murder in the deaths of a couple during a 2019 drug raid was put on hold Thursday after he suffered a medical emergency in the courtroom.
A homeless man is on trial accused of the rape and manslaughter of Natalie Shotter.
Jessica Barnes' husband Brandon Barnes has been charged with murder in connection with her death
A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of two women in Courtice earlier this week, Durham police say.Police say the accused is the ex-boyfriend of Katrina Zwolinksi, 30, who was found dead along with Laurie Crew, 67, at a home east of Toronto on Tuesday. A child was also found at the home unharmed, police said earlier.Officers were called to the residence on Moulton Court in the community of Courtice, which is part of Clarington, at around 1:10 p.
Federal fisheries officers have seized more than 5,900 kilograms of lobster as well as documents and electronic records during the search of a facility in Shelburne County, N.S.One person has been arrested and is being investigated for potential charges under the Fisheries Act in connection with maintaining a lobster pound without the required licence, according to the Department of Fisheries and Oceans. Social media posts from the federal department said officers obtained a search warrant for t
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police say they have identified five attackers in a violent youth swarming captured on video Friday in Kelowna, B.C.
Calgary first responders have destroyed a tunnel and encampment south of the Stampede grounds citing health and safety risks, police said Thursday."This was an incredibly elaborate underground structure that was highly dangerous, not only for those inhabiting it, but for the surrounding community," said Sgt. Kristian Thorpe of the community engagement response team."Camping on public land is against the city's bylaws. However, when approaching sites where individuals are experiencing homelessnes
DETROIT (AP) — U.S. authorities charged five Chinese nationals with lying and trying to cover their tracks, more than a year after they were confronted in the dark near a remote Michigan military site where thousands of people had gathered for summer drills.
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County election system after the 2020 election—a breach that gave illegal access to the very voting da
The teenager, whose name was not released by authorities, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July death of 48-year-old Octavia Redmond
An RCMP officer has testified about the firearms, drugs and thousands in cash police seized from the home of Joedin Leger after his 2022 death in Moncton. Cross-examination of RCMP Const. Julie Wood, who was the police exhibits officer for the investigation of the 18-year-old's death, continued Wednesday. The testimony came on the seventh day of the jury trial of Riley Phillips, 20, who faces a charge of second-degree murder. It's alleged he killed Leger on April 25, 2022.The Crown alleges Leger
More than 500 charges were issued during the annual Project Safe Semester campaign by Waterloo regional police.The campaign ran from Aug. 29 to Sept. 29 and focuses on the university district in Waterloo. The Waterloo Regional Police Service says the aim of the campaign "is to promote the safety and wellbeing of university and college students."Police laid out the number of charges from each week:Week One: 47 charges.Week Two: 105 charges.Week Three: 191 charges.Week Four: 124 charges.Week Five:
Thai police have identified all the victims of Tuesday’s school bus fire and will release the bodies of all the victims to their families on Wednesday, according to a forensics department spokesperson. (AP Video by Tian Macleod Ji)
An officer was shot after stopping a vehicle in Toronto Wednesday evening and the provincial police watchdog is investigating, Toronto Police said in a post on social media. One person was arrested at the scene and police said they were searching for another suspect. Police did not share details about the officer's injuries.
Terryon Thomas, who also goes by the name "Mr. Prada 456" on TikTok, was booked into jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting arrest
"My late husband was dying of leukemia, and his religious community made us pay for his 'sin' to save him, and it cost like $5,000."