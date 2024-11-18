3 Things to Know About Allison Holker

Latest Stories
‘Hazing Ritual’: RFK Jr. Shares McDonald’s With Trump After Trashing His Diet
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is giving Donald Trump’s diet a chance. The health nut, who has been tapped by Trump to run the Department of Health and Human Services, was photographed aboard the president-elect’s plane sharing McDonald’s and Coca-Cola with Trump, Elon Musk, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Donald Trump Jr. Sunday. “POV: walking by the cool kids table,” Trump’s deputy director of communications for his campaign, Margo Martin, wrote on X alongside the photo of the entourage, who traveled to
- The Canadian Press
Prince Harry makes surprise Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, surprised football fans Sunday, appearing at the Grey Cup in Vancouver before the Toronto Argonauts took on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
- The Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’
Stephanie Ruhle was saved by an ad break when a segment about Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination went off the rails in fits of laughter. President-elect Donald Trump announced Gaetz as his attorney general pick on Wednesday, despite an investigation into Gaetz’s alleged drug-use and sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. In light of the allegations, a comment about “pulling out” quickly derailed Friday’s 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Melania Trump's Nude Photos Aired on Russian State TV
The in-question photos are from her modeling career.
- The Canadian Press
Trudeau says he could have acted faster on immigration changes, blames 'bad actors'
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government could have acted faster on reining in immigration programs, after blaming "bad actors" for gaming the system.
- Glamour
Taylor Swift May Have Skipped the Chiefs Game Against the Buffalo Bills For a Surprising Reason
The Eras Tour might not be the only thing keeping her away from Highmark Stadium.
- Hello!
Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be separated by heartbreaking royal rule in less than a year
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together
- Variety
‘SNL’ Roasts Elon Musk for Saying Trump Task Force Workers Will Get No Pay: ‘You Can’t Be Surprised the White African Guy’s First Idea Is Slavery’
The Weekend Update desk at “Saturday Night Live” devoted its opening to hocking some loogies at Donald Trump’s picks to lead his presidential administration. That list includes billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who has been tapped by Trump to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency taskforce, which aims to …
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Predicts 4-Word Policy For Matt Gaetz's Justice Department
The comedian roasted Donald Trump's cabinet picks and took special aim at the nominee for attorney general.
- The Canadian Press
Jake Paul, 27, beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
- People
Cheryl Tiegs Calls Her Iconic “Sports Illustrated” White Fishnet Swimsuit Photo a 'Throwaway Shot': 'Not My Favorite'
The supermodel remembers the making of the 1978 classic in the new documentary 'Beyond the Gaze: Jule Campbell's Swimsuit Issue'
- Hello!
Sally Field, 78, proudly rocks gray hair as she shares rare picture with son, Sam
Sally Field is a proud mom to three sons, and she recently shared a rare picture with her youngest, Sam Greisman, See the sweet snap here...
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Controversial Obituary For Her Mom Caused Outrage — But I Think We Need More Like It
"My grandmother died last fall. As far as I know, she remained abusive to her last breath. I don’t believe there is any way to honor her life as she chose to live it and, for this reason, no one in the family has written an obituary for her."
- FTW Outdoors
NFL and WWE fans are worried after Netflix's Tyson vs Paul streaming disaster
The long-awaited fight between Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul from AT&T Stadium was set to be one of Netflix's biggest streaming events of the year, but technical problems made the event extremely difficult to watch long before Tyson or Paul ever walked to the ring. Constant buffer
- People
Valerie Bertinelli Posts 'Incredibly Vulnerable' Video: ‘Scary to Share’
"I'm posting because we’re all out here doing our best having a human experience and none of us want to feel like we’re alone in that," Bertinelli wrote on Instagram
- Reuters
Biden allows Ukraine to use US arms to strike inside Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's administration has allowed Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia, two U.S. officials and a source familiar with the decision said on Sunday, in a significant reversal of Washington's policy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks in the coming days, the sources said, without revealing details due to operational security concerns. The move comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20 and follows months of pleas by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to allow Ukraine's military to use U.S. weapons to hit Russian military targets far from its border.
- BuzzFeed
21 People Who Woke Up One Morning Over The Last Week And Promptly Destroyed Their Entire Lives
Regrets... I've had a few.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Shockingly Scratched By New Team
This former Bruins star is set to be scratched by his current team.
- Simply Recipes
The 5-Ingredient Ina Garten Appetizer I Make on Repeat During the Holidays
I've been making it for 10 years. It's a hit every time.
- BuzzFeed
Everyone Is Pointing Out One Fact About The State Of Oklahoma After Their New Bible In Classroom Mandate
"I'm excited to announce today that Oklahoma is the first state to bring the Bible back to the classroom."