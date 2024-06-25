3 Things to Know About Simon Cowell's Son

The Daily Beast

A former Newsmax reporter quickly found himself at the center of brutal mockery this week when he posted a celebratory photo of himself proposing to his girlfriend alongside the caption: “Pride month is so defeated.”Addison Smith, a former One America News host who was reportedly ousted from Newsmax last month, has relished the backlash to his gay-bashing tweet. Speaking to The Daily Mail on Monday, Smith rejoiced that his engagement announcement “triggered an entire army of libs” and he couldn’