CBC

Halifax's vacancy rate has climbed above one per cent for the first time in four years, but the new rate of 2.1 per cent has not yet helped make rental housing more affordable in the city. The latest Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation rental market report shows the average rent for a two-bedroom unit in Halifax in 2024 was $1,707 a month, up 3.8 per cent from 2023. This growth is significantly less steep than last year's reported spike of 11 per cent year over year. Compared to urban centre