A Chatham-Kent police cruiser at the scene of a collision in a 2019 file photo. (Chris Ensing/CBC - image credit)

Murder charges have been laid in a man's death last week in Chatham-Kent, police say.

His body was found on the side of Jacob Road in Dover Township at about 11 a.m. Friday morning, Chatham-Kent police said in a media release on Monday.

Two men and one woman from Tilbury have been charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not disclosed the identity of the victim or the accused.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.