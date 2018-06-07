How to (Stylishly) Wear Red, White, and Blue

Luckily, you have a ton of freedom for color on the beach. Start with a bold pair of red trunks, which pair easily with a navy pocket tee and Adidas slides. If you're a simple dude, you can stay here. But if you're pushing for a Very American look, add white shades and Fila "sling bag" (aka fanny pack).

Standard issue pocket tee ($85) by Rag & Bone, endclothing.com; traveller swim short ($69) by Polo Ralph Lauren, endclothing.com; Adilette slides ($45) by Adidas, mrporter.com; tail slide polarized sunglasses ($249) by Maui Jim, nordstrom.com; logo sling bag ($34) by Fila, urbanoutfitters.com.