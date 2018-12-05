'It's my church': 3 women with chronic pain on the unlikely activity that helps relieve it

Jeri Strachner, left, April Wells and Dina Rios push past joint pain and stiffness because running is their passion. (Photos: Courtesy of Jeri Strachner, April Wells and Dina Rios)

For people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) — an autoimmune condition in which a person’s body attacks its own joints, causing painful swelling that can lead to bone erosion and joint deformity — high-intensity exercise such as running was considered off-limits for years.

But over the last 10 to 15 years, research has shown that it can actually help stave off complications such as bone loss, improve pain and functioning, and boost overall mood and fitness.

Yet running with rheumatoid arthritis carries its own challenges, including battling chronic pain, occasional flares and often bone-crushing fatigue.

But there are ways to run while balancing the limitations of the disease. Here are eight things that three female athletes want you to know about running with rheumatoid arthritis:

Yes, you can still run.

Dina Rios, 34, was devastated when she was diagnosed with RA 16 years ago. (Women are up to three times as likely to develop rheumatoid arthritis as men, which typically begins to affect people between the ages of 30 and 60.) A competitive runner, Rios found her training derailed during her freshman year of college when she was plagued by persistent foot pain that wouldn’t ease up even with rest. After seeing several doctors and undergoing many medical tests, she was finally given a diagnosis: rheumatoid arthritis.

“My rheumatologist told me that I would never run again and that I would be in a wheelchair in the near future,” she tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “It was life-shattering. My whole world as I knew it was turned upside down, and ‘who I was’ was being ripped away at the same time.”

Dina Rios was "shattered" when she was told she'd never be able to run again after her RA diagnosis. She proved them wrong.

Determined to prove the doctors wrong, she kept trying to get back to running over the next nine years, even as two hip replacements and a wrist surgery derailed her. “When I first started running again, I could only run, slowly, for 800 meters,” she recalls. “It was painful and discouraging, but I kept at it because I was done giving up on who I was and the dreams I had.”

She persisted, building up to racing 5Ks, 10Ks and then two half marathons before switching to triathlons, which involved less wear and tear on her body. In 2015, she qualified for and raced at her first USA Triathlon National Championship.

Running is the best therapy.

All three women Yahoo Lifestyle spoke to say that running has helped improve their symptoms, which isn’t surprising, as exercise releases feel-good chemicals in the body called endorphins that relieve pain. “It definitely serves as therapy for me — it’s my ‘church,’” says Rios. “It’s my escape, my outlet. On really difficult days, I take all the mental and physical struggle I have and burn it through my training.”

Running also boosts mood, which is important, as people with rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to have anxiety and depression. “I’m a much nicer person when I run,” jokes Wells.

Start slowly.

When Jeri Strachner, 60, started running a decade ago, she couldn’t jog for more than 30 seconds without gasping for breath. “I was so embarrassed at how out of shape I was, I decided to practice my running in the back of a cemetery, where no one could see me,” she recalls. Strachner began by running 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off, for a half hour up and down the rows of tombstones. Within three months, she’d worked her way up to her first 5K.

