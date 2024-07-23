The 30 best superhero films of all time – ranked

From having rich, dead parents to being bitten by a radioactive spider, there are many ways to qualify as a superhero, so perhaps it’s fitting that the superhero movie is one of the most inclusive and welcoming genres of all.

There’s no immediately obvious common ground between a suspenseful M Night Shyamalan drama about a security guard blessed with unnatural resilience and strength, and a swashbuckling space adventure co-starring a talking raccoon and a sentient tree – yet we intuitively place both in the superhero category.

Perhaps that’s because each film says something about our collective human desire for a certain kind of champion to rise up in troubled times – a vigilante who has our best interests at heart, but doesn’t abide by the laws, either societal or physical, that hold us back. Or perhaps it’s just because we love dual identities, fantastical struggles between good and evil, and fancy, skin-tight costumes, and it’s useful to group stories that provide all three under the same catch-all heading.

So in ranking the greatest superhero films of all time, we’ve tried to keep things flexible. Some are based on pre-existing comic books while others aren’t; and some centre on humans with extraordinary powers while others don’t. Some are science fiction, some are fantasy, and others fall somewhere in between. But all of them are terrifically entertaining – and if Hollywood’s superhero fixation continues to yield films this great, then long may it continue.

30. Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Joe and Anthony Russo’s film asks you not just to thrill to the escapades of its 12-strong superhero ensemble, but to invest in them as deeply as you would the leads in a long-form serial drama. In doing so, it draws on entire films’-worth of groundwork, detonating emotional time-bombs you didn’t even know had been rigged.

The script, by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, is structured like a great all-day Netflix binge, with capacious, character-building dialogue scenes and a constant drip-feed of revelations and twists. Throughout, the control of tone is pin-precise. The film’s centrepiece action sequence – a six-on-six battle royale on a German airfield – feels like the lavishly enjoyable last word on a thousand “who would win in a fight between…” playground arguments. Read our Captain America: Civil War review

Captain America: Civil War - Handout

29. Darkman (1990)

Long before his Spider-Man trilogy, Sam Raimi flexed his creative muscles on a superhero of his own creation: a scarred scientist played by Liam Neeson who’s hunting the scumbags who set his face on fire. Made by Raimi between Evil Dead II and Army of Darkness, it’s a wild and scuzzy funhouse of a film – pulp fiction to its core.

28. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Everything about Joss Whedon’s second, superior Marvel team-up is indulgent – and that’s meant as an enormous compliment. Seeing its tightly packed storylines unfold feels like binge-reading a comic-book story arc, or ploughing through a TV box set, or polishing off a box of chocolate truffles in a single two-and-a-half-hour sitting – yet the film keeps both its drama and spectacle under tight control.

Ultron himself, a metallic ethnic cleanser/Stark Industries project-gone-haywire, is one of the Marvel films’ more characterful villains, while the heroes’ unfashionable insistence on saving ordinary human lives gives the action set pieces a sweeter flavour than the all-out destruction of many superhero movies. But the film’s at its best in its quieter moments: Bruce Banner and Natasha Romanoff flirting at a cocktail bar has even more skin-prickling charge than the carnage unleashed by their alter-egos, The Hulk and Black Widow, when Ultron and his minions attack.

The Hulk and Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron - Handout

27. Kick-Ass (2010)

Hugely controversial on release, not least for the expletive-slinging, katana-swinging Hit-Girl, played by the then-12-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz, Matthew Vaughn’s jet-black comic romp plays with the narcotic tug of super-heroism on the teenage brain: rather than weedy Dave Lizewski (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) losing himself in comic books, he turns his life into one. Transgressive, uproarious and, best of all, genuinely troubling.

Kick-Ass - Daniel Smith/Film Stills

26. Chronicle (2012)

Josh Trank’s found-footage superhero movie has grown steadily in reputation since its muted 2012 release. The premise, in which three teenagers gain telekinetic powers from an alien artefact, begins in lively step with any number of similar origin stories, but then the tone darkens, and moral complexities start seeping in.

Chronicle - Alan Markfield/Film Stills

25. Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Marvel’s diligence in franchise-building is such that they’ve used it to introduce audiences to characters 99 per cent of us had never previously heard of.

James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the most original Marvel project to date, with the beguiling, surface-level craziness (the team of heroes includes a sentient tree and a gun-toting raccoon) underpinned by a bone-deep understanding of sci-fi-fantasy adventure. Read our Guardians of the Galaxy review

Guardians of the Galaxy - AP

24. Big Hero 6 (2014)

Walt Disney Animation Studios’s 54th animated feature puffs up the superhero movie with heart and soul to bursting point. It bears less resemblance to the little-known Marvel comic on which it’s based than Disney’s own earlier surrogate-big-brother movies – think of Aladdin and The Jungle Book – and, in places, the pastoral magic of Hayao Miyazaki.

Hiro Hamada, a grieving youngster, befriends an inflatable robot nurse called Baymax, and together they investigate the appearance of a strange masked man in the mashed-up metropolis of San Fransokyo. The film pulsates with pure, open-hearted joy, in a genre that too often overlooks it. Read our Big Hero 6 review

Big Hero 6 - Disney/Film Stills

23. Blade II (2002)

Marvel’s ice-cool vampire-hunter Blade (Wesley Snipes) had his own superhero trilogy tied up back in 2004, before the genre really exploded.

But its middle chapter, directed by Guillermo del Toro, out-manoeuvres almost everything that followed: it’s pure adrenaline in audio-visual form – a whirlwind of blood, fire and steel.

Wesley Snipes as Blade

22. Black Panther (2018)

The 18th instalment in the Marvel saga finally gave Afrofuturism – an approach to science fiction and fantasy grounded in black experience and the cultures of the African continent – its blockbuster due, with the expensive end of the sci-fi film business always having been, previously, monomaniacally white. Directed stylishly by Ryan Coogler, and with magisterially imagined production and costume design, Black Panther makes you rue that it took this long for a studio to try it.

Set in Wakanda, a fictional east African country, the plot bridges the gap between 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). It takes in the coronation of Wakanda’s King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), and a dormant threat to his kingdom that’s consequently shaken awake (in the form of Michael B Jordan’s vengeful, power-hungry exile, and Andy Serkis’s avaricious arms dealer).

There’s many widely judged moments of performance here from a wildly appealing ensemble cast (Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright and Daniel Kaluuya, for starters) – and seeing the late Boseman in action is only a reminder of what a tragedy his untimely loss is. Read our Black Panther review

Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther - Matt Kennedy

21. The Crow (1994)

It’s infamous as the movie that killed its star, Brandon Lee – he was accidentally shot on set during filming – and it stands as a memorial to this brilliant young actor’s tragically unfulfilled potential.

It’s bittersweetly apt that the film that prematurely stole Lee away is about a death-cheating drive to correct the cruelty of fate. He plays a rock guitarist who’s murdered with his fiancée on the night before their wedding, and then returns to the world of the living to take revenge on the thugs responsible.

The director, Alex Proyas, conjures a world of shadows and steam that perfectly evokes the noirish gloom of James O’Barr’s graphic novel. Like its hero, the film’s haunting and also haunted: a gripping waking nightmare.

Brandon Lee in The Crow - Collection Christophel/Photoshot

20. Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Much of Thor: Ragnarok’s charm lies in watching the characters bounce off each other, verbally and physically, when they could be making themselves useful. Childish is one word for it, and more of a compliment than it might at first sound – particularly as the film’s oddly beautiful scuffed-plastic aesthetic gives it the look of a 1980s action play-set come to life.

Taika Waititi becomes one of the rare Marvel directors to be allowed free reign with his vision, turning in one of the loudest, brightest and enjoyably camp entries in the Marvel universe. Read our Thor: Ragnarok review

Thor: Ragnarok - Film Stills

19. Unbreakable (2000)

Mere months after X-Men re-energised the entire genre, an M Night Shyamalan film was released that found a very different, equally meaningful way to trace a classic superhero story arc. Bruce Willis’s troubled security guard develops superhuman traits, which Samuel L Jackson’s obsessive fan insists are rooted in comic-book lore. It remains Shyamalan’s richest, most fully realised film, and a sharp consideration of the hard-wired human need for heroism, super or otherwise.

Unbreakable - Film Stills

18. X-Men: First Class (2011)

Matthew Vaughn’s Sixties-set prequel to the then-floundering X-Men franchise reminded cinemagoers why they’d fallen in love with the troupe of super-mutants in the first place. From its loopy period trim (the sets and costumes are worthy of Connery-era Bond) to the history-bending storyline and cool camaraderie of its niftily-selected cast, the whole thing ripples with wit. Few blockbusters with ambitions so expansive feel this light on their feet.

X-Men: First Class - Murray Close/Film Stills

17. Iron Man 3 (2013)

As the seventh title in Marvel’s ongoing Cinematic Universe, and first official entry in its “second phase”, Iron Man 3 had to shake things up. It did, and gloriously so, largely thanks to writer-director Shane Black, who colours crazily outside the genre’s established lines, while also harking back to the Eighties and Nineties buddy action movies on which he built his career.

Black knows his leading man, Robert Downey Jr, performs better outside his metal suit than in it, so conspires to separate the two at every given opportunity. It’s a risky creative choice that pays off perfectly: it’s a winking, swaggering pleasure to spend this much time with the man behind the iron mask. Read our Iron Man 3 review

Iron Man 3 - Zade Rosenthal/Handout

16. Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

While the live-action films veered off into fluorescent camp, Warner Bros’ superb Batman animated series stood firm with the then-unfashionable film-noir glint of the original DC comic books.

This feature-length spin-off could hardly have been more ambitious, introducing an entirely new villain as its main antagonist (although Mark Hamill makes a welcome return as the voice of the Joker), and riffing on source material as substantial as A Christmas Carol and Citizen Kane.

15. X-Men 2 (2003)

Although Bryan Singer’s reputation has been tarnished in recent years, his opening salvo in the X-Men franchise was seriously impressive. But the 2003 sequel elevates what came before it, resulting in a film that’s probably the most emotionally alive on this entire list.

The overarching allegory about being true to oneself is summed up in a tender, funny-sad scene in which Shawn Ashmore’s Iceman “comes out” as a mutant to his parents (Mum: “Have you tried…not being a mutant?”). It’s just as memorable as the spectacular opening set piece in which the White House is infiltrated by Alan Cumming’s demonic Nightcrawler. Read our X-Men 2 review

X-Men 2 - Film Stills

14. Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman is close to a knockout on its own ambitious terms. Patty Jenkins’s film officially belongs to the DC Extended Universe, the same sunless and woebegone realm that brought us Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad. But Jenkins – whose only other feature to date is the 2003 Charlize Theron showcase Monster – seems uninterested in cameos and cross-promotion, and devotes every ounce of energy to the story at hand.

In a genre where fanboy entitlement regularly calls the tune, Wonder Woman’s feminism – in its eagerly daubed poster-paint strokes – feels like a rarity. Read our Wonder Woman review

Wonder Woman - Clay Enos/Film Stills

13. Batman Returns (1992)

Even the higher entries on this list are short on sensuality: super-heroic bodies, buff though they may be, typically prefer to be admired from a distance. The glorious exception to the rule, though is Tim Burton’s sublimely slinky second Batman film, which teased out the genre’s fetishy subcurrents at what now feels like the last moment it could have got away with it.

Its not-so-secret weapon was Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman – an adolescence-defining vision in wet-look latex, and capable romantic foil for Michael Keaton’s crime-fighting socialite.

Like all of Burton’s best work, Batman Returns is a monster movie at heart, and its heroes and villains – the above two, plus Danny DeVito’s slippery, flippery Penguin – are as much kindred spirits as they are nemeses, confined to the shadows of a city that itself vampirically preys on its citizens. (No wonder Christopher Walken’s scheming industrialist, Max Shreck, was named after the star of Murnau’s Nosferatu.)

Batman Returns - Film Stills

12. Logan (2017)

Why do so many superhero films sold as “for mature audiences” feel like they’re meant for exactly the opposite? Whatever the reason, this emphatically isn’t the case with Logan, the third – and by a significant margin, best – lone outing for Hugh Jackman’s well-knit and whiskery mutant.

You might assume James Mangold’s film is meant as a sequel to the two other solo Wolverine pictures, 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine and 2013’s The Wolverine. But watching it, you’re struck by the thought that it could be set in a world in which those earlier films were just films – and this paranoid, punishingly violent noir western is the real, shotgun-toting, limb-lopping deal.

Logan’s plot pushes its titular hero out into the (largely rural) America of this near future, with a young girl called Laura (Dafne Keen), the first new mutant to surface in 25 years, under his protection. That premise suggests the sinuous science-fiction of Children of Men, though the film owes far more to early John Carpenter – both in its snaps of shock-and-awe brutality and Mangold’s nerve-stiffening composition and framing. Read our Logan review

Logan - Ben Rothstein/Film Stills

11. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sony Pictures has struggled to make sense of Spider-Man on film (not that you can tell from the box-office figures), but there’s no question that the second of Sam Raimi’s films, released in 2004, was the sweet spot. Raimi’s love of carnival swoops through every shot – this is the superhero as trapeze artist – but Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst keep the story grounded, while in Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, the franchise has its most complex and scariest villain. Read our Spider-Man 2 review

Spider-Man 2 - United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo

10. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

The course wasn’t smooth for director Zack Snyder’s DC superhero franchise for Warner Bros. Of the five films he wanted to make, the series only ended up having three: a Superman reboot; a poorly received Batman/Superman follow-up; and Justice League, which saw four other DC heroes join Batman and Superman. Justice League (2017) disintegrated mid-shoot – creative tussles with the studio, and personal tragedy for Snyder saw Marvel alumnus Joss Whedon take over, creating a film that was barely watchable.

But with a new streaming platform to plug, Warner Bros coughed up the cash for this second version of Justice League, in line with Snyder’s original vision – and the result is this mad, magnificent four-hour apocalyptic pop epic, which feels as good as the Hollywood comic-book blockbuster is ever going to get.

Only sharing a vague shape and a few specific scenes with its predecessor, this tale of the formation of the League and their fight to prevent a cast of foes from destroying the planet hits differently to Whedon’s take. With characters of real grit and depth, and some of the most spectacular action sequences the genre has ever seen, it’s truly exceptional. Read our Zack Snyder’s Justice League review

Zack Snyder's Justice League - Warner Bros/Film Stills

9. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

From the creators of The Lego Movie, this animated addition to the Spider-Man universe is a breath of fresh air amidst endless live-action Marvel sequels. Instead of Peter Parker, we focus here on Miles Morales, a new character created in 2011. He’s a black-Hispanic teen, living in New York City, and one of Marvel’s most appealing heroes: a soulful graphic design nerd finding his place in the world.

Bitten by a spider while graffiti-tagging an off-limits section of subway, Miles gains all the same powers as Peter (confusing them initially for some particularly humiliating phase of puberty). This is where the “Spider-Verse” concept comes in. Miles soon teams up with the other Spider-Man, who beams in from another dimension along with various other Spider-adjacent heroes (like Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy-turned-Spider-Girl) from other dimensions too, for a web-slinging adventure of his own.

It’s the craft that’s out of this world – the animators have laboured gloriously to replicate the look and feel of the original comics, creating never-better New York cityscapes. With a zippy plot to boot, it’s manic, dimension-hopping fun, remarkably never doing your head in with all this whiz-bam-blap, but rather getting the wildness just right. (Tim Robey), Read our Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse review

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Sony Pictures Animation

8. Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

Carnivorous tooth-fairies, giant, tentacled plants, spindly revenants with heads like cathedrals: it never takes too long to work out when you’re in a Guillermo del Toro film.

Though it’s based on a Mike Mignola comic, Hellboy II is a Del Toro Thoroughbred: a feast of splashy action and multi-coloured creatures, with space-time-spanning influences from HP Lovecraft and the Universal monsters to wuxia and anime, with a little Arthur Rackham mixed in.

Hellboy II: The Golden Army - Egon/Film Stills

7. The Batman (2022)

After five live-action Batman adaptations since 1989, you’d be forgiven for wondering if there was any point in a sixth. But director Matt Reeves, of Planet of the Apes fame, came up with a corker of an angle: make it a detective thriller, with the intricate red-wool-on-corkboard plotting of classic film noir.

Robert Pattinson plays young, reclusive Bruce, embroiled in his self-titled “Gotham Project” – fighting low-level street crime by night, whilst also serving as an informal private-eye partner to Jeffrey Wright’s detective on the Gotham police force. One evening, they investigate a murder: the work of the Riddler (Paul Dano), a chillingly plausible incel type. The underworld mystery plot that begins to unravel thereafter climaxes (with dark brilliance from Reeves) in rioting, terror and bloody insurrection on election night. Given recent US history, and rendered with a strikingly un-green-screened look, it all seems rather too real.

The film is buttressed by a deep bench of tremendous character performances – including Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman, a drug dealer and hostess at a nightclub with mob ties. Pattinson and Kravitz together generate more sensual charge than entire franchises have been known to muster. Read our The Batman review

The Batman - Jonathan Olley/Film Stills

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Faster, wilder, stranger, bolder. If the first part of the Spider-Verse trilogy tested the limits of what was possible in the fields of super-heroism and CG animation alike, this astonishing follow-up tore through them into uncharted space.

Its frenzy of contrasting styles mixed in ways that simultaneously looked and felt intuitive and impossible. Crisp graphic comic art met expressionistic colour washes, Syd Mead futurism, punky collage and scribbly freehand extravagance. That its hero was Spider-Man was now almost incidental. Rather than sifting through existing lore, the film made its own from scratch – via a storyline whose metaphysical daring had more in common with classic anime than the fiddly universe-building of its live-action peers.

It isn’t overstating things to say that both Across the Spider-Verse and its predecessor changed what was possible in Hollywood animation. That it might yet go on to do the same for Marvel movies we can only hope.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse - Sony Pictures Animation

5. Superman: The Movie (1978)

“You’ll believe a man can fly.” Richard Donner’s Superman wasn’t quite the first live-action superhero feature (it’s predated by a couple of theatrical spin-offs from the Superman and Batman TV series, plus a handful of made-for-television projects), but its famous tagline captures the unique pleasure of spectacle cinema – the way the films themselves seem to resist gravity, rushing their heroes up into thin air and carrying us along with them.

Making the film took five agonising years. But the release surpassed Warner Bros’s wildest dreams: in 1978, only Grease outgrossed it. Christopher Reeve was one of more than 200 who auditioned for the title role, to which it’s now impossible to imagine any other actor being better suited. The blue eyes, the square jaw, the kiss-curl: he’s a dead ringer for the comic-book icon. But it’s the way Reeve breathes humanity, humour, even modesty into the character that makes this most alien of superbeings a hero his audience can relate to. Read our Superman: The Movie review

4. Batman (1989)

You ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight? Superman may have been the first true modern-day superhero film, but it was Tim Burton’s vertiginously brilliant Batman that gave us our initial midnight glimpse of the superhero phenomenon in action.

Given that the film was reportedly interfered with at every step by an understandably nervous Warner Bros, and was subject to on-set rewrites and a furious fan protest (50,000 angry letters were sent to the studio over Michael Keaton’s casting), it’s doubly impressive that what stands out 25 years on is its singularity of vision. Burton’s Batman carries itself like one of Warner Bros’s own great 1930s gangster pictures, while drawing images and ideas from filmmakers as diverse (and unlikely) as Alfred Hitchcock, Robert Wiene, Fritz Lang and Georges Franju. Straight action sequences are few and far between, and the thrills come through performance – both the roiling emotional undercurrents we see in Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and the flamboyant sadism of Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

If few superhero movies since have roamed so far off-piste, perhaps it’s because Burton was working at a time when the genre’s rules had yet to become ingrained.

Jack Nicholson's Joker in Batman - Landmark Media/Alamy Stock Photo

3. The Incredibles (2004)

At the height of Pixar’s creative heyday, it makes perfect sense for that animation studio to look for inspiration to another golden age – that of American comic books – and ponder what might have happened when its superstars decided to settle down and start families, while their Lycra grew a little snugger by the week.

Enter Bob and Helen Parr, former costumed crimefighters now living an average family life on a kind of protection programme for the differently powered. Of course, there’s a crisis and the Parrs are forced to save the day, but the film’s brilliance rests in the way writer-director Brad Bird weaves painfully recognisable concerns through the cartoon chaos: the work that goes into keeping a marriage alive, the fear of not mattering, the double-edged swords of compromise and fitting in.

“If everyone’s super, no one will be,” broods the bad guy at one point, which led some to wonder if the Pixar story trust had been huffing Nietzsche. In fact, its real moral is about potential and making the most of it; with this film, Pixar did just that.

The Incredibles - Film Stills

2. The Dark Knight (2008)

To watch terror gnaw on the 21st century’s bones, see The Dark Knight. The centrepiece of Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy stretched higher than any superhero film before it, and the feelings of vertigo it tended to induce were only partly thanks to the IMAX photography.

In Heath Ledger’s Joker, Nolan’s film has a supervillain whose motives and background and plans remain shrouded in mystery, perhaps even unintelligible; but whose face, sweaty and scarred and caked in pan-stick, is instantly recognisable, seemingly omnipresent – the Coca-Cola of fear.

Every action setpiece moves with irresistible physical momentum: the truck-flip, the bike-spin, the hospital bomb are indelible, classic sequences of action cinema. But in fact, the film peaks in one of its smallest scenes, when it puts Batman and the Joker face-to-face in the same small interrogation room, where they’re finally revealed as fractured mirror-images of one another; two converse faces of chaos in a world that had long ago bid goodbye to order. Read our The Dark Knight review

The Dark Knight - Film Stills

1. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

…But while the second entry in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy is probably, on balance, the superior piece of film-making, its gargantuan final act is even more vitally keyed into the concept of super-heroism: what it means, why it matters, the way symbols endure while human beings fade, and how the sign of a bat, chalked hurriedly on a street corner in troubled times, can somehow be a galvanising force and a rallying cry.

The Dark Knight Rises - Ron Phillips/Film Stills

Nolan’s images and themes come ripped from current affairs, classic novels like A Tale of Two Cities and Doctor Zhivago, and great silent-cinema epics by Lang and Eisenstein, but the film isn’t an apologia for the superhero genre, or an attempt to upgrade it to respectable art. The respectability and the artistry are assumed from the start; the rest simply falls into place. Quite simply, Nolan’s film is the übermensch of the supermen genre. It obliterates everything else on this list through sheer force of will. Read our The Dark Knight Rises review