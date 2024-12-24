The 30 funniest Christmas TV specials – ranked

Christmas is nothing if not a time of tradition – sprouts, decorations, Slade on the radio, and Christmas comedy specials. Indeed, the comedy special is so integral to the nation’s celebrations that the likes of Del Boy and Rodney, the Royles, and Eric and Ernie have been the highlight of many a Christmas Day – a focal point of the family get-together.

The Christmas special is a mark of a successful show – a comedy that’s connected with the public and is deemed worthy of a valuable spot in the Crimbo schedules. In 2024 we’ll have Gavin and Stacey bowing out for good on BBC One with a special Christmas Day episode. But how will it compare to the classics on our list?

30. Hancock’s Forty-Three Minutes (1957)

Tony Hancock’s influential sitcom, Hancock’s Half Hour, takes a departure as Hancock hosts a live variety performance. He’s downtrodden as ever though because Sid James has blown their production budget down the boozer (“I gave you a hundred quid! What size pubs do you go into?”).

Hancock is left with a handful of rubbish acts, including a spoons player who can’t get a tune. The performing chimp in a mini tuxedo and jokes about roly-poly dancers haven’t aged especially well, but the sardonic wit of Hancock – particularly his bantering with Sid James – makes this a worthwhile Christmas curiosity.

29. The Vicar of Dibley – The Christmas Lunch Incident (1996)

Richard Curtis’s genial comedy carried the torch for traditional sitcom specials during the 2000s (a torch regrettably passed to Mrs Brown’s Boys). But the best Dibley Crimbo special followed the very first series back in 1996. Geraldine (Dawn French) agrees to eat four Christmas dinners in a single day out of vicarly politeness and enters an impromptu sprout-eating contest.

She’s clearly a glutton for punishment – not to mention turkey and all the trimmings. Elsewhere, dopey Alice (Emma Chambers) says the birth of Jesus is a pretty good story but not as good as Christmas Only Fools and Horses.

28. Ghosts – The Ghost of Christmas (2020)

Christmas can be a tough day for the ghosts of Button House. “It’s just not the same when you’re dead,” says passed-away MP Julian (Simon Farnaby). Sometimes cloying from its sweetness – but, hey, that’s what festive telly is for – Ghosts’ first Yuletide special is about finding the true meaning of Christmas.

For the living, Alison and Mike (Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe) it’s being thoroughly irritated by your family. For the dead, it’s a hankering for the imperfect families they lost years ago. And there’s one eternal truth that continues into the afterlife: a Christmas game of Twister always turns nasty.

27. The Inbetweeners – Xmas Party (2008)

Originally broadcast in May, the Christmas credentials of this one – the final episode of The Inbetweeners’ first series – are slightly dubious, but at least it’s set at the Most Wonderful Time of the Year. Will (Simon Bird) organises the sixth form party while Simon (Joe Thomas) plans a very public romantic gesture for love-of-his-life Carli and Neil (Blake Harrison) tries his luck with biology teacher Miss Timms.

“Every year someone has a pop,” grumbles Greg Davies’ sadistic head of sixth form, Mr Gilbert. As always with The Inbetweeners, it captures the horror and horniness of adolescent life with alarming accuracy.

26. Absolutely Fabulous – Cold Turkey (2003)

As is standard for Ab Fab, Joanna Lumley’s Patsy steals the show – the cigarette-chuffing star atop this particular Christmas special. It’s a Scrooge-like tale: Patsy hates everything about Christmas. She hates it so much, in fact, that when she discovers that her annual Xmas holiday abroad is cancelled, she head-butts Jennifer Saunders’ Eddie.

Patsy later collapses, and prefers to stay in hospital than join in the festivities (“A few days on drugs, lovely”). But there’s redemption for Patsy after she returns from the brink of death. She gets into the spirit of things, exchanging gifts (well, cigarettes) with Eddie and even manages a slice of turkey – her first solid food in decades.

25. Father Ted – A Christmassy Ted (1996)

In this hour special, Ted (Dermot Morgan) is uncharacteristically heroic when he guides a rabble of lost priests out of Ireland’s biggest lingerie department. Having saved the Catholic Church from a potentially embarrassing scandal, Ted is given the Golden Cleric award and uses his acceptance speech to stick it to every priest who ever crossed him.

“Eventually I got out of his headlock,” he says about one past grievance. “Now where are you, Father Eamonn Hunter?!” But trouble comes to Craggy Island with a visit from Ted’s old school friend, Father Todd Unctious. Ted can’t remember him, which begs the question: how does Father Todd know so much about Ted’s hairy backside?

Father Ted Christmas Special

24. Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em – Jessica’s First Christmas (1974)

Replayed to death on the Beeb for 50 years – but isn’t that what Christmas is all about? – the sight of Frank Spencer dangling over a nativity play in his angel robes (“Stop looking up there, you dirty shepherd!”) remains a defining image of the great British Christmas.

The big stunt sees Frank – the ever-daring Michael Crawford – clinging onto the church roof for dear life, but the real brilliance is in the details of Crawford’s performance: the fiddling and jittering as he delivers imitable Christmas crackers. “The donkey done a whoopsie in the corridor!”

Frank – the ever-daring Michael Crawford - Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

23. Man Down – Christmas Special (2013)

The first Christmas episode from Greg Davies’s underappreciated sitcom, in which he plays Dan, a drama teacher man-child who still lives with his parents. It’s also the last episode to feature the late, great Rik Mayall as his bonkers father. Dan tries to impress a would-be girlfriend by directing a sci-fi musical (“Scrooge 3000”) while his father torments him with the “12 Scares of Christmas” – a festive tradition of over-the-line pranks. It’s all deeply, delightfully childish. The sight of Rik Mayall pushing Greg Davies into a newly decorated Christmas tree is as funny as anything you’ll see on this list.

22. Shooting Stars (1995)

Vic and Bob’s silly, celeb-lampooning game show was the freshest comedy around when it eranu’d its way onto screens in 1995. The first series concluded with this corker of a Christmas episode, featuring a ludicrous dance number with ‘50s throwback Mark Lamarr – singing Boombastic while floating around a greasy spoon cafe on a wire – and Vic and Bob doing a Lionel Richie-inspired show tune on a ferry (“Oh, what a feeling! When you’re dancing on a Sealink!”).

The true or false questions are just as ridiculous. “True or false, Jarvis Cocker’s chin is so square it is used by Bird’s Eye as a template for beef burger boxes.”

21. Derry Girls – The President (2019)

While Derry buzzes for an impending visit from US President Bill Clinton (a real 1995 visit in support of the Northern Ireland peace process) the girls plan to take the President’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, out to the local swimming pool.

Though originally broadcast in April, the episode is set during the build-up to Christmas (there are US flags decorating the Christmas tree) and it gets bonus Christmassy points for poignant use of East 17’s Stay Another Day – and hilarious use of Cliff Richard’s Mistletoe and Wine. Or as Sister Michael puts it, “The most god awful song ever written.”

20. Porridge – No Way Out (1975)

As HMP Slade prepares for Christmas Day – “slightly less ‘orrible than all the other days” in the nick, according to Fletcher – the inmates have turned to choir singing. Not to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ but to mask the racket from a tunnel-digging operation under the prison. As Ronnie Barker’s Fletch says of the festivities: “It’s not the coming of our Lord, it’s the going of Tommy Slocombe.”

Fletch is naturally dragged into the scheme, though he’s actually looking to escape the escape attempt. All Fletch wants for Christmas is a few days in the hospital infirmary. A Crimbo clink classic.

19. Bottom – Holy (1992)

It’s a standard Christmas Day for Richie and Eddie: incinerated turkey; Santa hanged by his neck; charades; and hacked off fingers. The Crimbo chaos is interrupted by a mystery baby at their door and – in one of the series’ best gags – they recreate the nativity scene as three kings (well, Eddie and his drunk mates wearing paper crowns) adorn the baby with gifts: Terry’s All Gold, a Frankenstein mask, and a bottle of Grrr aftershave.

“Gold, Frankenstein, and Grrr,” says Richie, playing the Holy Mother role. “And I’m a virgin!” Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson’s sitcom remains a holy trinity of naughtiness: violent, crass, and politically incorrect. It’s still disgustingly funny stuff.

18. Detectorists – Christmas Special (2015)

Mackenzie Crook’s middle-aged, metal detecting comedy is a joyous little gift in its own right. Starring Crook and Toby Jones as history hobbyists Andy and Lance, its gentle pace is exactly what you want at Christmas – warming, cozy, and pleasingly sentimental. This special plays on another Yuletide tradition: the Christmas ghost story.

It carries on from the second series, with Lance’s best ever find – a jeweled Saxon aestel – displayed at the British Museum. But Lance becomes convinced that he’s struck by the “curse of the gold” – cue spooky stories around a crackling pub fire. The series bowed out with another wonderful Christmas episode in 2022.

Mackenzie Crook’s middle-aged, metal detecting comedy - Kevin Baker

17. Motherland – Christmas Special (2020)

This episode is the perceptive brilliance of Motherland in a Christmas nutshell – the trials of being a middle-class mum with tinsel on. Anna Maxwell Martin’s performance captures all the parental stress of Christmas with flailing, contorting limbs and a pained, forced-on grin.

There’s certainly a lot of Christmas admin to contend with: the wrapping, the potato peeling, the turkey prep, the nagging in-laws, the guest towels, the lack of sleep, the school events made bearable by mulled wine. “Basically, I’m a Christmas servant,” says Julia. Meanwhile, her husband’s efforts extend to picking up any old tat from TK Maxx. It’s little wonder Julia escapes to alpha mum Amanda’s house for fun-free party (no dark drinks indoors, please).

16. One Foot in the Grave – The Wisdom of The Witch (1995)

Victor Meldrew has blundered his through various Xmas special tropes, from big stunts (Angus Deayton machine-gunning a load of garden gnomes) to going on holiday (who can forget One Foot in the Algarve?). But this is Meldrew’s finest Christmas misadventure – a typically twisty plot in which Victor (Richard Wilson) gets stuck in a country mansion with long-suffering neighbour Patrick (Deayton). Snowed in for the night, their only other company is an ice axe-wielding Phil Daniels and a monstrous spider named Edwin. It’s hinted at the start of the episode that Victor will meet his maker. Don’t believe it.

15. Gavin & Stacey – Christmas Special (2008)

If ever a show was tailor made for Christmas, it’s James Corden and Ruth Jones’s cockles-warming love story between English Gav (Mathew Horne) and Welsh Stacey (Joanna Page). But Christmas descends into an England vs Wales punch-up when Gav announces he’s moving to Barry with Stacey – news that causes Gav’s mum to start throwing Welsh insults around.

“Let’s not turn this into a race issue,” says Rob Brydon’s Uncle Bryn. The high point is Gavin and Smithy (Corden) singing Band Aid down the phone. The scene has been replayed so often that it’s already the modern-day equivalent of Frank Spencer’s dangling bit. The sitcom returns for its last ever episode this Christmas.

Gavin & Stacey – Christmas Special (2008) - BBC/BABY COW

14. Steptoe and Son – A Perfect Christmas (1974)

Steptoe and Son produced specials in 1973 and ’74 with near identical plots – Harold (Harry H Corbett) is sick of the same old Christmas routine with his father, Albert (Wilfrid Brambell), and yearns to go abroad. The second time around, Harold manages to talk Albert into a trip to Switzerland – but Harold discovers his passport is out of date, so Albert heads off to Switzerland without him. Harold’s out-of-date passport is actually a ruse – a plot to get rid of his dad for Christmas. As TV’s last ever Steptoe story, the final gag isn’t just a punchline to the episode, but the entire series. Harold finally escapes the dirty old man.

13. Inside No. 9 – The Devil of Christmas (2016)

At its peak, Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton’s anthology ranks among their career-best work (sorry, League of Gentlemen fans). But this series three opener was Shearsmith and Pemberton doing what they’ve always done brilliantly: delving into their vast horror knowledge and repurposing it for their own macabre comedy. This episode spins a not-so-festive yarn about the folkloric Christmas demon, the Krampus. It’s presented as a behind-the-scenes retrospective on a hammy ‘70s horror film, complete with a director’s commentary. As you’d expect – and hope – there’s a nasty twist waiting to be unwrapped.

12. Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads? – A Special Christmas Edition (1974)

Life is moving on for Bob and Terry (Rodney Bewes and James Bolam). Terry’s passed his driving test and Bob’s grown a beard. The Likely Lads, it seems, are finally men. Terry takes a job as a minicab driver and ferries Bob and Thelma to a Christmas Eve fancy dress party. The big laughs come from Bob, dressed as Captain Hook, trying to canoodle with Joan of Arc behind Thelma’s back. The casual adultery must have seemed so innocent in 1974. How times have changed. Christmas bells on the theme tune make it somehow more melancholic – added to the fact this is the last ever Likely Lads episode.

11. Peep Show – Seasonal Beatings (2010)

Jeremy and Mark (Robert Webb and David Mitchell) spend Christmas together, encapsulating the awkwardness of doing Christmas by someone else’s house rules. Jez goes all out with aggressive generosity and festive fun (“I don’t believe in Jesus but I do believe in Christmas”) while Mark prefers an emotionally-repressed, agonisingly tense day. Which is exactly what he gets during lunch with his parents, girlfriend, and Super Hans.

Mark’s stress goes nuclear when Jez pretends that he forgot the turkey – “That wasn’t very Christmassy,” says Jez about the outburst – but finds good use for his father’s gift, a second hand paper shredder, after an argument about whether cauliflower is a Christmas tradition or not.

10. The League of Gentlemen – Christmas Special (2000)

The League puts a grim twist on A Christmas Carol as the Royston Vasey vicar is visited by three strangers, each of whom tells her a sinister yarn. This special is best remembered for going full gothic with a story about Herr Lipp – the “Queen of Duisburg” – and his choir of angelic vampires.

The reveal of the head vampire is genuinely scary stuff, inspired by the rat-like bloodsucker from Nosferatu. Elsewhere, there’s a line dancing contest, a coven of modern-day witches, and an appearance from wife-napping monster, Papa Lazarou. The League returned for a trilogy of final episodes over Christmas 2017.



9. Eric & Ernie’s Christmas Show (1977)

Morecambe and Wise’s act is from another time, but somehow the comedy never gets old. And while the breakfast dance routine is one most commonly associated with Crimbo – is it even a proper Christmas unless you’ve seen that sketch on Channel 5 at least ten times? – it didn’t actually come from an Xmas special. For a proper Morecambe and Wise Christmas, revisit the ‘77 edition on iPlayer.

It features lots of Christmassy cameos, including Michael Aspel, Barry Norman, Penelope Keith, Angela Rippon, the Dad’s Army cast, and Elton John (“Stupid boy,” says Captain Mainwaring about Elton). It was the last Morecambe and Wise special broadcast on the BBC and pulled a monster rating of 28.5 million.

Eric & Ernie’s Christmas Show (1977) - Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images

8. Extras – The Special (2007)

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s follow-up to The Office can be cold-hearted at times – snobbish, shallow, and occasionally spiteful. Very much like Gervais’s wannabe star, Andy Millman, and the show’s parade of celebrity cameos. But Extras shows real warmth in the final minutes when Andy – whose desire for fame has landed him in the Celebrity Big Brother house – delivers a gut-wrenching, superbly-acted tirade against celebrity culture. (Is he having a laugh?)

It also has one of Extras’ best cameos: George Michael doing community service because he was caught fly tipping with Annie Lennox. “Sting called the council,” George tells Andy. “Because he’s a f___ do-gooder.”

7. Friday Night Dinner – Christmas (2012)

It’s not the usual Friday night dinner with Jackie, Martin, Jonny, and Adam (Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Tom Rosenthal, Simon Bird) but Christmas lunch with Grandma and “Horrible Grandma”. Indeed, the whole family is dreading Horrible Grandma’s visit. “Martin, when will your mother die?” pleads Jackie.

“In about an hour, hopefully,” says Martin. Between the awful Christmas jumpers and painfully dry turkey, it’s a string of belly-laugh incidents: Adam shoving a dog’s nappy in Jonny’s face; Jonny gift-wrapping spaghetti bolognaise for Adam; and the death, Christ-like resurrection, and death again of Horrible Grandma’s dog. Weirdo neighbour Jim (Mark Heap), meanwhile, brings a tear to the eye with a rendition of Silent Night.

Friday Night Dinner (clockwise from top left): Paul Ritter, Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal - Mark Johnson

6. The Fast Show – Christmas Special (1996)

It’s amazing how well The Fast Show has aged compared to other sketch comedies of the time – particularly in contrast to the closely related (but definitely dated) Harry Enfield shows from the ‘90s. Co-creator Charlie Higson has called this hour-long special the Fast Show’s best ever episode.

And the gag rate is, well, brilliant, as Paul Whitehouse’s eternally chirpy scamp might say. Memorable sketches include Competitive Dad, who holds a vote on who bought the best presents (he did, naturally), Colin Hunt’s illuminating penis party trick, and the Suit You Tailors’ filthy carol singing. “Deep and crisp and even?! Ohh, suit you!”

5. The Royle Family – Christmas with the Royle Family (1999)

The Royles’ look at working class family life have never been more relatable, as they slump in front of Christmas telly with their paper hats on, scoffing from a tin of Roses and complaining that nobody really likes turkey.

The later Royle Family specials would become more farcical and cartoonish, but this special – which aired on the Christmas before the Millennium – comes from the series’ more realism-based era, when the laughs were more about the sharply-observed, dull-witted conversation between Jim, Barb, Denise, Dave, Antony, and Nana (“Millennium, my arse!” complains Jim). But writers/stars Caroline Aherne and Craig Cash can’t resist a bit of Christmas magic as Denise goes into labour with Baby David.

4. Blackadder’s Christmas Carol (1988)

Sandwiched between the third and fourth series, this is peak Blackadder – and an essential entry into the dynasty. This incarnation, Ebenezer Blackadder, does a reverse Scrooge – he begins the story as the nicest man in all of England and turns into a scheming miser after seeing flashbacks of his wretched ancestors.

But even in nice guy mode, Rowan Atkinson’s Blackadder is king of the put-down. He reminds the conniving Mrs Scratchit that – contrary to Dickens’ original tale – her son Tiny Tom is not some poor street urchin but 15 stone and built like a brick privy. “If he eats any more heartily, he will turn into a pie shop,” says Blackadder.

3. Only Fools & Horses – The Christmas Trilogy (1996)

Like a dodgy Del Boy deal, you get three for the price of one here – a trilogy of episodes that were originally meant to be the Trotters’ swansong. The first episode, Heroes and Villains, has Del and Rodney (David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst) dressed up as Batman and Robin, a scene that’s not far off the smashed chandelier in terms of all-time classic moments.

The second episode, Modern Men, has an emotional sucker punch – Rodney and Cassandra losing their baby – which sets up the cushty finale, Time on Our Hands, in which the Trotters walk off into the sunset as millionaires. What a shame the BBC spoiled it with three more comeback episodes. Plonkers.

David Jason as Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter in Only Fools and Horses - BBC

2. Knowing Me, Knowing Yule with Alan Partridge (1995)

The later sitcom format of I’m Alan Partridge is superior to Alan’s original spoof chat show, Knowing Me, Knowing You. But this festive edition – the disastrous episode that saw Alan lose all hope of a second series – is among the finest 45 minutes of pound-for-pound Patridge ever produced.

Hosting the Christmas special from a mock-up of his own house, Alan is a man on the edge. His wife left him on Christmas Eve and his career prospects come crashing down around the mock-up – not helped by Alan’s ill-advised product placement, the presence of BBC boss/future nemesis Tony Hayers, and a cock-up with an innuendo-spouting drag queen chef (“Ooh, pardon!”). Alan is one Yuletide breakdown away from the Linton Travel Tavern.

1. The Office – The Christmas Specials (2003)

Gervais and Merchant’s mock-doc concludes with this sublime two-parter. Catching up with David Brent (Gervais) and the staff of Wernham Hogg two years on, we find Brent down on his luck – chasing F-list fame – and Tim (Martin Freeman) looking more exasperated than ever while Dawn (Lucy Davis) is 5,000 miles from Slough.

Beautifully constructed, the specials appear to be a commentary on the reality of reality TV – there are no happy endings when the cameras stop rolling – before pulling the happiest ending imaginable out of the Secret Santa box. Tim and Dawn get their moment and Brent stands up to Finchy with the single greatest in Christmas TV history: “Chris, why don’t you f___ off.”