30 more Republicans must sign letter before investigative committee looks into State Superintendent Ryan Walters
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
The conversation on X was marred with technical problems that delayed the platform's event
Flattery was not a strategy Kamala Harris’ team might have expected from Donald Trump when the vice president took the Democratic mantle from Joe Biden.Trump has never shied away from getting personal in his attacks on his political opponents. He called Hillary Clinton the “devil” with “hate in her heart” during the 2016 campaign, he insulted “sleepy” Joe Biden as “stupid” and a “low-IQ individual” and compared Nancy Pelosi to a “dog” and a “bed bug.”His initial attempts to label Harris as “craz
The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Apparently, Adin Ross isn’t the only influencer Barron Trump wants his father to meet.Barron’s buddy and a right-wing influencer Bo Loudon has Donald Trump’s ear when it comes to online stars whose endorsement might convince Gen-Z conservatives to get out the vote, according to the Daily Mail.“Trump rates the boys and sees their input as an asset,” a source identified as an insider told the tabloid. “He has no issues turning to them for advice on a subject that many of his middle-aged campaign a
The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai
Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.
Until recently, the ground war in Ukraine seemed to have turned in Vladimir Putin’s favor. Despite some real Ukrainian success stories—their use of drones, for example, to threaten the Russian navy or oil industry—on the front lines Russia has launched a series of offensives to push the defenders back. While not catastrophic for Ukraine, they made the prospect of recapturing occupied territory any time soon that much slimmer.Then, in early August, Kyiv’s forces broke through Russian defensive li
Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."
It seems to be the perfect counter to Russia's 'Z' insignia.
"That's what happens when he gets desperate," Sarah Matthews told MSNBC.
During a rambling conversation with Elon Musk, Donald Trump recounted an apparent exchange as the Russian president set his sights on Ukraine.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) mocked Rep. James Comer’s (R-Ky.) past attacks on him Monday after the Republican chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee announced a new probe into Vice President Harris. Moskowitz posted on social media Monday that he’s ready for “round 2” of a fight with Comer, posting a comic panel of…
Trump’s plane had mechanical problem, so his campaign found a new one — that turned out to be formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The email account of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was breached as part of suspected hacking attempts from Iran targeting Trump’s campaign, according to reports.The self-proclaimed GOP “agent provocateur”—whose dirty tricks can be traced back to the Nixon campaign—was duped by an espionage unit.The hackers then used Stone’s account in an effort to get into another account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official, a source told CNN. That attempt was part of wider efforts to breach c
Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said his forces had captured about 1,000 square kilometers of territory in Russia's Kursk region.
It is another coin-flip in a conflict punctuated with at least annual reminders of how frail Vladimir Putin’s Russia truly is.