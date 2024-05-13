'30 passengers' thrown off Easyjet flight after argument during take-off

An Easyjet was forced to turn around while on the runway following the disruption at Bristol Airport (PA Archive)

A pilot was forced to turn a flight around at Bristol Airport after as many as 30 drunken passengers were being disruptive, according to reports.

Police were called to the departure gate to meet an easyJet flight shortly before take-off as a large group of men were refusing to sit down and were demanding to use the toilet.

One passenger said that they had to wait an hour while the ejected passengers were made to grab their bags for the flight to Malaga.

The group was escorted back to the terminal by police.

One passenger told Bristol Live that the large group were being loud and disruptive before they even boarded the plane.

Linda Sweeden said: “The flight was delayed by an hour while we were still waiting in the departure lounge, and clearly that just gave these lads another hour’s drinking time.

“They were being loud at the gate, but luckily I was sat at the back of the plane and they were at the front.

“There were loads of them, apart from the front row for the elderly and disabled people, they took up maybe six or seven rows at the front of the plane, there were at least 30 of them.”

The passenger said the group became disruptive as they were taxiing to the runway to begin take-off.

One man reportedly complained he was “going to p*** all over the floor” if he was not allowed to go to the toilet, before “five or six” men also wanted to use the facilities and were arguing with stewards in the aisle.

The plane began to return to the departure gate after the dispute escalated.

Ms Swedeen added: "When the door closed behind them, there was this big cheer of relief from everyone else, and the captain announced that we would be delayed a little bit longer but would be on our way soon.

“He even joked that there were loads of seats free near the front if anyone wanted an upgrade.”

The plane eventually arrived in Malaga around two hours after the original scheduled arrival time.

A spokesperson for easyJet told Bristol Live they were taking the incident seriously.

They said: “EasyJet can confirm that flight EZY7004 from Bristol to Malaga on May 11 returned to stand due to some passengers behaving disruptively.

“The aircraft was met by police and the passengers were offloaded before the flight continued to Malaga.

“Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour onboard. The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet's priority.”

Avon and Somerset Police have been contacted for comment.