30 people hurt after car crashes into an Elks Lodge in Apache Junction
Thirty people are hurt after a car crashed into a building in Apache Junction Saturday night.
Thirty people are hurt after a car crashed into a building in Apache Junction Saturday night.
The M18 was closed northbound while police investigated the collision near Rotherham.
According to Bespoke Investment Group, October has historically been the month where the biggest stock market surges have begun.
Three days after a just-married Oregon nurse was reported missing, she has been found dead and police have arrested one of her neighbors.
A "very dangerous" British prisoner is among five inmates who have escaped from a high-security prison in Portugal. Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, had been serving a nine-year sentence for kidnap and robbery at the Vale de Judeus jail, about 43 miles (70km) north of Lisbon. The five men, aged between 33 and 61, fled on Saturday morning and received "external help" from accomplices who provided a ladder which "allowed the inmates to scale the wall", according to the Portuguese prison service (DGRSP).
Prosecutors charged a Utah man with murder Friday, alleging he killed his adult daughter, a Salt Lake City sheriff’s deputy.
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
A hiker in northern Washington’s North Cascades National Park was rescued a month after he went missing in July, authorities said Saturday and according to one rescuer, it was just in time.
Video and photos posted to social media showed a Miami-Dade police officer with a knee on Hill’s back as he was detained adjacent to his luxury sports car, then sitting on the ground in handcuffs.
Marbella Martinez of the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office was found dead on Aug. 1
A 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by his 6-year-old brother in Joliet, Illinois, police said. The child suffered multiple stab wounds from a kitchen knife inside a home Friday afternoon and later was pronounced dead at a hospital, Joliet police said. “Everyone in this incident is a victim,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English told reporters.
It’s the first time the artifact has been on display at the museum since August 2013.
"You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express," Dannielynn's dad Larry Birkhead wrote in an Instagram post
Following Linda Sun’s firing in 2023 and a host of charges filed against her and her husband in an indictment unsealed this month, the New York state government is grappling with having employed an alleged agent for the Chinese government – and raising questions on why it took so long to bring charges.
“There could be more victims than these two young ladies,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release. “This case is still open and our investigation is ongoing.”
MANILA (Reuters) -An influential evangelist preacher from the Philippines accused of sex trafficking and sexual abuse has been arrested, authorities said on Sunday. Apollo Quiboloy, self-proclaimed "owner of the universe" and "appointed son of god", is wanted on charges of child and sexual abuse and related allegations of human trafficking. "Apollo Quiboloy has been caught," Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said on his Facebook page, without specifying how or where he had been.
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities searched a rugged, hilly area of southeastern Kentucky on Sunday for a man suspected in the weekend shooting of nine vehicles and wounding of five people on a busy interstate.
As the tight-knit community of Winder mourns, fellow parents and gun owners want the suspected shooter’s father held accountable.
The hit podcast 'True Crime News' is heading to TV on Monday, Sept. 9, with host Ana Garcia kicking off the season with an exclusive interview with John Ramsey
Police have found a firearm they believe was used the Saturday shooting on a Kentucky highway as the manhunt continues.