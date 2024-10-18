30 Rescued After Month's Worth of Rain Floods Parts of Tuscany

Strong thunderstorms hit the Italian region of Tuscany on the evening of Thursday, October 17, forcing firefighters to perform 30 rescues throughout the night and into Friday in towns flooded by the Cornia River.

Footage released by the Vigili del Fuoco service shows the firefighters wading in floodwaters in the areas of Campiglia Marittima and Suvereto, in the province of Livorno.

The service said they rescued 30 people and evacuated a medical assisted living facility.

The president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, said 90 mm of rain fell in one hour in Campiglia Marittima, “more than the average of a whole month.”

Flooding was still affecting the area on Friday morning, and schools and public infrastructure were closed in Campiglia Marittima, Mayor Alberta Ticciati said. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful

Video Transcript

Ja.

A. K.