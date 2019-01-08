Nothing kills a man's desire to dress dapperly more than freezing temperatures. If you're not hibernating this winter, you're probably trying to layer on everything in your wardrobe, which can leave you looking like a giant balloon from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thankfully, there's a plethora of stylish winter jackets out there to stand out in style and stay warm! Check out our top 30 winter jackets to take on Jack Frost like a well-dressed champ.