300 new jobs coming to Anderson County, South Carolina, with plant expansion, company says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Monday proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, a move that would effectively bar Chinese cars and trucks from the U.S. market. The planned regulation, first reported by Reuters, would also force American and other major automakers in years ahead to remove key Chinese software and hardware from vehicles in the United States. President Joe Biden's administration has raised concerns about data collection by connected Chinese vehicles on U.S. drivers and infrastructure and potential foreign manipulation of vehicles connected to the internet and navigation systems.