30m mural of Katarina Johnson-Thompson unveiled in her honour

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was seen in her home city of Liverpool watching the unveiling of a mural in her honour. The 30-metre by 10-metre artwork stands on Liverpool’s Dale Street, next to local favourite The Excelsior pub, a prime spot for passers-by. It shows her hurdling on the sports track, fuelled by words of encouragement such as ‘progress not perfection’ and ‘never give up’, after research of 2,000 adults found these phrases power people in achieving their goals. Celebrated local artist Paul Curtis took three weeks to complete the piece commissioned by British Gas, forming part of its programme to drive positive change in local communities, promoting sustainable energy use and supporting communities through sport. Speaking about the painting and what it depicts, Katarina Johnson-Thompson said: “The positive energy from my supporters has always spurred me on and inspired me, this celebratory mural in my hometown that brings this to life in such an impactful way is amazing to see.” The mural comes as the study by the energy provider showed 72 per cent admit they have struggled to find the drive to get more active.