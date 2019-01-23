31 Italian Street Style Photos To Inspire Your Wardrobe

Now that everyone’s likely gotten rid of the pieces in their wardrobe that don’t spark joy, it seems like the perfect time to give your closet a little refresher. And there’s no better place to look for inspiration than Italy.

People have long turned to the streets of Italy for style inspiration. The European country has been a player in the fashion industry for centuries, with cities like Venice, Florence and Rome producing textiles, shoes and jewelry as far back as the 1100s. Italy entered the ready-to-wear market by the 1950s, and as The Metropolitan Museum notes, “thrived on late-century global overconsumption.”

Of course, Italy is also home to Milan, one of the world’s fashion capitals, and luxury labels like Valentino, Missoni, Versace, Prada, Pucci, Moschino and Miu Miu, to name a few. Season after season, people from all over the world flock to Italy for fashion shows and events, filling the streets with their own unique styles.

Below, we’ve compiled a collection of standout street style photos from Italy to give you a little inspiration for your next shopping trip:

Guests outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2019, in Milan.

A guest is seen during Milan Men's Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 13, 2019, in Milan.

