31 Italian Street Style Photos To Inspire Your Wardrobe

Now that everyone’s likely gotten rid of the pieces in their wardrobe that don’t spark joy, it seems like the perfect time to give your closet a little refresher. And there’s no better place to look for inspiration than Italy.
People have long turned to the streets of Italy for style inspiration. The European country has been a player in the fashion industry for centuries, with cities like Venice, Florence and Rome producing textiles, shoes and jewelry as far back as the 1100s. Italy entered the ready-to-wear market by the 1950s, and as The Metropolitan Museum notes, “thrived on late-century global overconsumption.”
Of course, Italy is also home to Milan, one of the world’s fashion capitals, and luxury labels like Valentino, Missoni, Versace, Prada, Pucci, Moschino and Miu Miu, to name a few. Season after season, people from all over the world flock to Italy for fashion shows and events, filling the streets with their own unique styles.
Below, we’ve compiled a collection of standout street style photos from Italy to give you a little inspiration for your next shopping trip:
Guests outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2019, in Milan.
A guest is seen during Milan Men's Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 13, 2019, in Milan.
A guest wears a jacket with floral print outside M1992 during Milan Menswear Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 12, 2019, in Milan.
A guest wears a belt bag and Vetements coat outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week fall/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 14, 2019, in Milan.
A guest wears a jacket and skirt with floral print outside N.21 during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2019.
A guest is seen outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 14, 2019 in Milan.
A guest wears a beige suit and black cape outside Dolce & Gabbana during Milan Menswear Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 12, 2019, in Milan.
Model Johannes Huebl is seen wearing grey wool coat, green blazer jacket, scarf and sunglasses during the 95th Pitti Uomo at Fortezza Da Basso on Jan. 10, 2019, in Florence.
A man and woman pose for a photograph during the 95th Pitti Uomo at Fortezza Da Basso on Jan. 10, 2019, in Florence.
A guest wears a purple suit, red wool coat and hat during the 95th Pitti Uomo at Fortezza Da Basso on Jan. 10, 2019, in Florence.
A guest wears a brown teddy coat, denim jeans, turtleneck during the 95th Pitti Uomo at Fortezza Da Basso on Jan. 10, 2019, in Florence.
A guest wears a flat cap, gray coat, shorts, knee socks during the 95th Pitti Uomo at Fortezza Da Basso on Jan. 10, 2019, in Florence.
Couple Giulia Andrea Gaudino and Frank Gallucci during the 95th Pitti Uomo at Fortezza Da Basso on Jan. 9, 2019, in Florence.
Two guests outside the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on Sept. 23, 2018, in Milan.
Blogger Leonie Hanne wears a Fendi belt bag, olive blazer jacket, denim jeans, silver boots and sunglasses outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week on Jan. 14, 2019.
Designers Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini seen during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 23, 2018, in Milan.
A guest wears a dress and Adidas sneakers before the Blumarine show during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
A guest is seen outside Blumarine during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Sara Battaglia wears a red dress outside Blumarine during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Street style stars Giulia Gaudino and Frank Gallucci after the Blumarine show during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Blogger Elisa Taviti photographed outside the Blumarine show during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Carlotta Oddi before the Blumarine show during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Chiara Totire, wearing a beige trench jacket and denim pants, is seen before the Blumarine show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Influencer Valentina Siragusa wears an MSGM checked dress, red Bally bag, black heeled boots and Max Mara sunglasses at the Sportmax show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
Italian fashion blogger Eleonora Carisi wears a brown checked suit and black bag before the Tod's show during Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 on Sept. 21, 2018, in Milan.
A guest is seen in the streets of Milan before the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 20, 2018, in Milan.
Italian fashion editor Anna dello Russo is seen outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 14, 2019 in Milan, Italy.
It-girl Patricia Manfield and boufriend Giotto Calendoli seen outside Fendi during Milan Menswear Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019/20 on Jan. 14, 2019, in Milan.
Italian stylist Diletta Bonaiuti seen outside Etro during Milan Fashion Week fall/winter 2018/19 on Feb. 23, 2018, in Milan.
Chiara Ferragni outside of the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week, on Jan. 14, 2019.
A guest outside the Emporio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week, on Jan. 14, 2019, in Milan.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.