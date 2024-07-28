31 People Who Were So Epically Bored They Did Some Hilariously Ridiculous Things

Bored? Like...really bored?

Well, if you are bored right now, odds are you're nowhere near as bored as the following people who let their boredom take them to some pretty hilariously weird places. Check out what I mean below:

1.First, this guy was having such a slow day at the warehouse that he decided to see how many milk crates he could stack:

A person balances a tall, precarious stack of milk crates outside a warehouse

2.This shoe store employee was so bored that they used rubber boots to create this masterpiece:

Sculpture of a dog made from green rubber boots, located on a sidewalk next to a building
3.And this British guy — miserable at the arts and crafts store his girlfriend dragged him to — put these together (if you don't get it, I'll explain below the photo):

Cardboard letters and a decorative anchor displayed on a store shelf with price tags visible below each item

4.This person was so, so, sooooooooo bored that they decided to see how many smiley faces they could draw before their pen ran our of ink — the answer? 29,249:

A notebook page filled with hand-drawn smiley faces and a clear pen on top; below, a piece of paper with a woven pattern
5.This person was either A) epically bored, or B) having massive stomach issues that kept them on the toilet a LONG time. Either way, they created this impressive toilet paper sculpture:

Toilet paper roll holder decorated with a face and braided hair made from toilet paper, resembling a whimsical character
6.And this person was so desperate to pass the time that they did this with the weather app on their phone:

Weather app screen showing temperatures for various locations. Batman: 35°C, Comes: 27°C, Hard: 26°C, During: 18°C, Butte: 21°C, Sexe: 22°C

7.This college student tried to stave off boredom in class with some doodling:

Hand-drawn sketch of a person holding a net saying "Gosh, I sure hope this" next to the title "Part V Networks: Graphs and Trees" with drawings of a giraffe and tree
8.This student was so bored that they drew the fish on the guy's T-shirt in front of them:

Two side-by-side images: left shows a person wearing a shirt with a fish drawing, right shows similar fish drawing on lined paper
9.And this college student found their philosophy class so boring that they took notes like this (might I suggest they switch into an art class?):

A sheet of lined paper with Mickey Mouse outlined in white space, surrounded by dense, handwritten blue text entirely filling the page
10.This person was so bored they passed the time by transforming a couple five dollar bills into this:

Origami figures of a person and a dog made from dollar bills are displayed on a table
11.This person was feeling the tedium so badly that they spent the afternoon trying to balance two Oreos:

Two Oreo cookies balancing on a kitchen counter, with various kitchen items in the background
12.And this poor guy tried to entertain himself by making some friends:

A split image shows a bedroom with hand-drawn stick figures on furniture. Captions read, "Being so bored you make your own friends" and "Aw man, they left."
13.Kevin was so punch drunk with boredom at work that he folded the pages of a book to spell his name:

An opened book with pages folded to spell out "Kevin," placed on a desk with various papers and office supplies
14.This guy found work at the supermarket so dull that he did this:

A crayfish is on ice surrounded by kale. One note says, "Help! I'm being held against my will!!" and another says, "Save Me!!!"
15.And this supermarket worker (maybe the same guy from 14?) rearranged the salad dressings to spell out the title of a Meredith Brooks song*:

Bottles of salad dressing on a store shelf spell out 'B*ITCH' through their labels. Price tags below show a sale of 3 for $5.00

*That Meredith Brooks reference was for my 40+ friends out there.

16.This road worker got caught trying to pass the time:

A person in a bright vest directs traffic on a neighborhood street near a tree and houses. Traffic cones are placed along the road
17.The person responsible for transforming this "wet floor" sign was definitely bored off their ass:

A yellow caution sign displays a humorous graphic of two figures dancing with the text "BALLROOM DANCING" on top of the original warning
18.And this construction worker — tired of waiting in a line 50 cars deep at In-N-Out — decided to see what they could reach with their measuring tape:

Vehicles line up in a drive-thru lane at a fast-food restaurant ordering station. Menu items include Double-Double, Cheeseburger, and Hamburger
19.This person was so bored that they created a new, angry mythical creature:

Drawing of a horse with a human-like fist replacing its head, raising its middle finger to form a gesture. Text above reads "Fuckucorn."
20.This person was so bored on the toilet (they must've forgotten their phone) that they scraped the "sham" off this bottle of shampoo:

Text on a transparent container reads, "idu a poo. Use once a week to make your favorite poo work better. pooing."
21.And — speaking of bathrooms — this person was so bored that they made a toilet monster:

Toilet humorously decorated with empty toilet paper rolls to appear like a face, featuring a toothy grin and eyes
22.This person was so tired of waiting at the veterinary office that they rearranged the newspapers to make Sky look THICK:

A Pet Gazette magazine cover shows a photo of a Red Smooth Standard Dachshund named Sky. The magazine includes articles and advertisements related to pets
23.This vet's office employee found things so dull that they turned this pupper into a dog-ter, I mean, doctor:

A dog is wearing a doctor's lab coat and a stethoscope around its neck, sitting in front of a kennel
24.And this nurse used stuff from around the hospital to transform this dino toy into a fellow nurse:

A toy dinosaur is dressed as a patient with a blue gown, a white hat, a medical mask under its chin, sunglasses, and holds a syringe and a medicine cup
25.This retired neighbor was so bored that they put up this sign (and probably sat at the window watching people walk by):

A person walks in a comedic manner on a sidewalk next to a sign that reads, "You have now entered the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Silly Walks. Commence silly walking immediately."
26.Another bored retired neighbor put up this alarming sign (but don't worry, folks, dihydrogen oxide is just the chemical name for water):

A sign on a lawn reads, "Attention: Dog walkers. This lawn has been treated with Dihydrogen oxide."
27.And this bored dad — tired of snow — did this:

A house with snow on the ground in front spelling out "DIE WINTER" in large letters
28.This husband — miserable following his wife around the Pottery Barn — rearranged these mugs:

Mugs on a display stand spell out "HE ATE ASS." The image is taken inside a store with shelves and people visible in the background
29.This person got so bored waiting for someone to help them with this fridge that they used the fridge's internet to order the damn fridge from Amazon:

Samsung refrigerator display at a store with a price tag of $3299. The screen on the fridge shows the product page from Amazon
30.This bored person sorted gummy bears by color:

Two images show a container of mixed gummy bears on the left and the same gummy bears sorted by color in the container on the right

31.And this super bored soul spent waaaay too much time peeling the berries off these candies (I hope their life is more exciting these days):

Mixed berries and corresponding candies displayed in three rows on a table, with two of each type shown: raspberry, blackberry, and white berry

