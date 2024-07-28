31 People Who Were So Epically Bored They Did Some Hilariously Ridiculous Things

Bored? Like...really bored?

Well, if you are bored right now, odds are you're nowhere near as bored as the following people who let their boredom take them to some pretty hilariously weird places. Check out what I mean below:

1.First, this guy was having such a slow day at the warehouse that he decided to see how many milk crates he could stack:

Looks to me like he's got 21 stacked there. Not bad! u/-FishFoodAddict / Via reddit.com

2.This shoe store employee was so bored that they used rubber boots to create this masterpiece:

3.And this British guy — miserable at the arts and crafts store his girlfriend dragged him to — put these together (if you don't get it, I'll explain below the photo):

It's a "W" and an anchor. Put them together, and you have the classic British insult wanker. u/Whiteshadows86 / Via reddit.com

4.This person was so, so, sooooooooo bored that they decided to see how many smiley faces they could draw before their pen ran our of ink — the answer? 29,249:

5.This person was either A) epically bored, or B) having massive stomach issues that kept them on the toilet a LONG time. Either way, they created this impressive toilet paper sculpture:

6.And this person was so desperate to pass the time that they did this with the weather app on their phone:

If you're wondering where these cities are located: Batman, Turkey Comes (I couldn't find this one!) Hard, Hungary Düring, Germany Butte, Montana Sexe (Couldn't find this one either!) And, if you want a list of some more dirty sounding cities, here you go: Blue Ball, Pennsylvania Anus, France Spread Eagle, Wisconsin Fugging, Austria (It was called "Fucking" until 2021 when they decided to change it) Longdong, China Muff, Ireland Dildo, Newfoundland Caulkerbush, UK Big Beaver, Saskatchewan Wetwang, UK Bohners Lake, Wisconsin Moreheadville, Pennsylvania Cocktown, Ireland Vesskimo / Via reddit.com

7.This college student tried to stave off boredom in class with some doodling:

8.This student was so bored that they drew the fish on the guy's T-shirt in front of them:

9.And this college student found their philosophy class so boring that they took notes like this (might I suggest they switch into an art class?):

10.This person was so bored they passed the time by transforming a couple five dollar bills into this:

11.This person was feeling the tedium so badly that they spent the afternoon trying to balance two Oreos:

12.And this poor guy tried to entertain himself by making some friends:

13.Kevin was so punch drunk with boredom at work that he folded the pages of a book to spell his name:

14.This guy found work at the supermarket so dull that he did this:

15.And this supermarket worker (maybe the same guy from 14?) rearranged the salad dressings to spell out the title of a Meredith Brooks song*:

*That Meredith Brooks reference was for my 40+ friends out there. u/Tex-Rob / Via reddit.com

16.This road worker got caught trying to pass the time:

17.The person responsible for transforming this "wet floor" sign was definitely bored off their ass:

18.And this construction worker — tired of waiting in a line 50 cars deep at In-N-Out — decided to see what they could reach with their measuring tape:

19.This person was so bored that they created a new, angry mythical creature:

20.This person was so bored on the toilet (they must've forgotten their phone) that they scraped the "sham" off this bottle of shampoo:

21.And — speaking of bathrooms — this person was so bored that they made a toilet monster:

22.This person was so tired of waiting at the veterinary office that they rearranged the newspapers to make Sky look THICK:

23.This vet's office employee found things so dull that they turned this pupper into a dog-ter, I mean, doctor:

24.And this nurse used stuff from around the hospital to transform this dino toy into a fellow nurse:

25.This retired neighbor was so bored that they put up this sign (and probably sat at the window watching people walk by):

26.Another bored retired neighbor put up this alarming sign (but don't worry, folks, dihydrogen oxide is just the chemical name for water):

27.And this bored dad — tired of snow — did this:

28.This husband — miserable following his wife around the Pottery Barn — rearranged these mugs:

29.This person got so bored waiting for someone to help them with this fridge that they used the fridge's internet to order the damn fridge from Amazon:

30.This bored person sorted gummy bears by color:

31.And this super bored soul spent waaaay too much time peeling the berries off these candies (I hope their life is more exciting these days):

