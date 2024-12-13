31st Billboard Music Award Winners — Full List
The metrics are in, and the 31st Billboard Music Awards has honored the year’s most listened-to artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters.
Making history with most career wins at 49 total, Taylor Swift swept Thursday’s awards show with 10 wins, including Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top Billboard 200 album for The Tortured Poets Department.
Zach Bryan followed with five wins, and Morgan Wallen won four categories. Shaboozey, Bad Bunny, Drake and Elevation Worship each won three awards.
Meanwhile, Chappell Roan was crowned Top New Artist, and fans officially declared Beyoncé as Top Female Country Artist after her album debut in the genre with Cowboy Carter.
Thursday’s BBMAs were hosted by Michelle Buteau, featuring awards celebrations around the world and performances by Coldplay, Fuerza Regida, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney, SEVENTEEN, Shaboozey, Stray Kids, Teddy Swims and Tyla.
Here are the winners of the 31st Billboard Music Awards, which is available to stream Friday on Hulu.
Top Artist
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Chappell Roan
Top Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Shaboozey
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist
SZA
Top R&B Male Artist
Tommy Richman
Top R&B Female Artist
SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top Rap Touring Artist
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Beyoncé
Top Country Duo/Group
The Red Clay Strays
Top Country Touring Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Hard Rock Artist
Linkin Park
Top Rock Duo/Group
Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G
Top Latin Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist
Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
Stray Kids
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
SEVENTEEN
Top Afrobeats Artist
Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli XCX
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Top Billboard 200 Album
Taylor Swift — The Tortured Poets Department
Top Soundtrack
Trolls: Band Together
Top R&B Album
Chris Brown — 11:11
Top Rap Album
Drake — For All the Dogs
Top Country Album
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Top Rock Album
Noah Kahan — Stick Season
Top Hard Rock Album
Sleep Token — Take Me Back To Eden
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny — nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana
Top K-Pop Album
Jung Kook — GOLDEN
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX — BRAT
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship — CAN YOU IMAGINE?
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine — The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02
Top Hot 100 Song
Teddy Swims — ‘Lose Control’
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves — ‘I Remember Everything’
Top Radio Song
Teddy Swims — ‘Lose Control’
Top Selling Song
Shaboozey — ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Top Collaboration
Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen — ‘I Had Some Help’
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Benson Boone — ‘Beautiful Things’
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Benson Boone — ‘Beautiful Things’
Top R&B Song
Tommy Richman — ‘MILLION DOLLAR BABY’
Top Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar — ‘Not Like Us’
Top Country Song
Shaboozey — ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves — ‘I Remember Everything’
Top Hard Rock Song
Falling In Reverse feat. Jelly Roll — ‘All My Life’
Top Latin Song
FloyyMenor & Cris MJ — ‘Gata Only’
Top Global K-Pop Song
Jung Kook — ‘Standing Next to You’
Top Afrobeats Song
Tyla — ‘Water’
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Dua Lipa — ‘Houdini’
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore — ‘Praise’
Top Gospel Song
CeCe Winans — ‘That’s My King’
