The 32 Funniest Jokes About The CrowdStrike Outage

BuzzFeed
·4 min read

I'm sure you know by know that the largest IT outage in history happened today!

A man in a striped shirt stands on an escalator in front of a large screen displaying a Windows recovery error message
Giuseppe Cacace / AFP via Getty Images

All over the world, Windows computers are displaying the "blue screen of death."

Several desktop computers in a dimly lit office display a blue "Recovery" screen indicating that Windows did not start correctly
Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images

That means, jokes. Lots of 'em. And here are my favorites:

1.

Twitter: @Cokedupoptions

2.

Twitter: @swatic12

3.

Fox/Twitter: @itsfoss2

4.

Twitter: @HeroDividend

5.

CBS/Twitter: @leemc87

6.

Twitter: @sxchopea

7.

Twitter: @jshelat1

8.

Twitter: @alixhigby

9.

Twitter: @CatWorkers

10.

Twitter: @film_girl

11.

NPR/Twitter: @TheKevinMarin

12.

Twitter: @yifever

13.

Twitter: @FootyLover5

14.

Twitter: @0xgaut

15.

Twitter: @trunarla

16.

Twitter: @loftwah

17.

Twitter: @StephenCVGraham

18.

Twitter: @corydunco

19.

Twitter: @CerromeRussell

20.

Twitter: @bunsenbernerbmd

21.

Twitter: @nymetrowx

22.

Twitter: @ConnorOBrien404

23.

Twitter: @aaronoleary

24.

Twitter: @LasVegasLocally

25.

Twitter: @mackozer

26.

Twitter: @Anthonydownunda

27.

Twitter: @adamjmoussa

28.

Twitter: @billieroan

29.

Twitter: @HighyieldHarry

30.

Twitter: @imshanereaction

31.

Twitter: @The_Stebe

32. And lastly:

Twitter: @Literallyroriii

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories