The 32 Funniest Jokes About The CrowdStrike Outage
I'm sure you know by know that the largest IT outage in history happened today!
All over the world, Windows computers are displaying the "blue screen of death."
That means, jokes. Lots of 'em. And here are my favorites:
1.
If your IT guy dresses like this you don’t have to worry about crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/J9T42dcLkO
— John W. Rich (Wealthy) (@Cokedupoptions) July 19, 2024
2.
When their is a global outage but your office laptop is working just fine #Microsoft #Crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/1wIOvH25j0
— SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 19, 2024
3.
Waking up as a Linux user today #Crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/rkC4hGQhLY
— It's FOSS (@itsfoss2) July 19, 2024
4.
Me showing up at work this morning and seeing that Teams and Outlook are still working https://t.co/JU4a50ugKB
— Dividend Hero (@HeroDividend) July 19, 2024
5.
The millennium bug showing up 24 years late https://t.co/GzPW7AvRbT pic.twitter.com/WLvkMmGd2g
— L M (@leemc87) July 19, 2024
6.
happy international bluescreen day😍 pic.twitter.com/caAvytQyS9
— sxchopea (@sxchopea) July 19, 2024
7.
The joy in this pic is inspiring 🥹 https://t.co/4Wz5J3ra2u
— Jay Shelat (@jshelat1) July 19, 2024
8.
This global outage sounds like I’m finally getting the y2k bug I was promised as a child
— Alix Higby (@alixhigby) July 19, 2024
9.
We apologise for any technical difficulties you may be experiencing. Our engineers are working on a solution as we speak. Please stand by. pic.twitter.com/Tf0Mp73GAg
— cats with jobs 🛠 (@CatWorkers) July 19, 2024
10.
I have the perfect shoes for today. pic.twitter.com/wEBzjDwCk1
— Christina Warren (@film_girl) July 19, 2024
11.
Us: “there’s no way we’ll have another historical event this week right?”Global IT outage:pic.twitter.com/PPL7J9yZZO
— Kevin Marin (@TheKevinMarin) July 19, 2024
12.
a moment of silence for all those affected by today's tragedy pic.twitter.com/nSAHJH4ASV
— yifei e/λ (@yifever) July 19, 2024
13.
Fuck yeah!!!Sending much ❤️❤️ #Microsoft pic.twitter.com/5YlALfy3D7
— Gary 5/29/4 (@FootyLover5) July 19, 2024
14.
If this is your work laptop, you have to go to work today pic.twitter.com/gD7Ug782Ge
— gaut (@0xgaut) July 19, 2024
15.
Sent this to my manager, fingers crossed 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/DVUy2ycGHz
— ˗ˏˋmewtru´ˎ˗ (@trunarla) July 19, 2024
16.
I set my wallpaper to this so I didn't feel like I was missing out. pic.twitter.com/rEyM9tzwEP
— Loftwah (@loftwah) July 19, 2024
17.
No wonder Microsoft is buggered, just spotted Clippy now working in Waverley Station pic.twitter.com/Vba1x2MhU4
— Stephen Graham 🇺🇦 (@StephenCVGraham) July 19, 2024
18.
The person at #Crowdstrike #Microsoft pic.twitter.com/HPZulmjCXt
— CD (@corydunco) July 19, 2024
19.
Southwest still flying cause it's servers are two T-Mobile Sidekicks taped together
— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) July 19, 2024
20.
The IT specialist who bee bop booped the wrong boop last night. pic.twitter.com/Kus4GWFyok
— Bunsen, BEAKER, and Bernoulli (@bunsenbernerbmd) July 19, 2024
21.
— New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) July 19, 2024
22.
Sorry to all the IT people that have to manually reboot every PC in safe mode to fix today’s outage. pic.twitter.com/gavTAMCd6r
— Connor O'Brien (@ConnorOBrien404) July 19, 2024
23.
They got the vegas ball. It’s all over. We lost. pic.twitter.com/0EskhDXYxD
— aaron (@aaronoleary) July 19, 2024
24.
Crap pic.twitter.com/mrVjG7x66Q
— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) July 19, 2024
25.
My message to Windows computer users #crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/2iY4JkvXTh
— Krystian Kozerawski (@mackozer) July 19, 2024
26.
It's already been changed back, but this is funny#Crowdstrike pic.twitter.com/NvPFGsv9mx
— Anthony Bennett (@Anthonydownunda) July 19, 2024
27.
you’re telling me Y2K happened but Slack and Gmail are still functional
— adam (@adamjmoussa) July 19, 2024
28.
microsoft is down worldwide but not in the outlook and teams way. i need it to be down in the outlook and teams way. pic.twitter.com/M6yxvW8xP5
— beck (@billieroan) July 19, 2024
29.
Our IT guys walking into their Super Bowl today pic.twitter.com/BWfcK7IhSx
— High Yield Harry (@HighyieldHarry) July 19, 2024
30.
Kelly Rowland checking if Microsoft is working yet so she can send a text on Excel pic.twitter.com/5IJAo7GhqU
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 19, 2024
31.
Windows blue screen of death happening in these countries right now pic.twitter.com/bsgGM45I4c
— TheStebe (@The_Stebe) July 19, 2024
32. And lastly:
Y2K ass stuff happening in the IT world right now pic.twitter.com/xheSOPbbQP
— Frenchie the 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓴 🏳️⚧️🍉 (@Literallyroriii) July 19, 2024