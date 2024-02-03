32 Haitian migrants land ne
A smuggling vessel transporting 32 Haitian migrants ran aground in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday morning and were taken into custody, agencies confirmed.
A smuggling vessel transporting 32 Haitian migrants ran aground in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday morning and were taken into custody, agencies confirmed.
Polls show a criminal conviction could torpedo Donald Trump’s chances in 2024 — and some of his close advisers are telling him to take it seriously
GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain’s squabble has intensified after the union endorsed President Joe Biden.
Ukrainian FPV drones filmed destroying Russian tanks and armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Virtue said there was "no stress" in planning her wedding to Rielly.
Tua Tagovailoa can only take the "Paramount Mountain" gang so high. Patrick Stewart — and Creed — can take them higher.
Kelly Clarkson says a diagnosis about her health motivated her make some new choices.
The ‘Griselda’ actress and the orthopedic surgeon were first seen together in October 2023
From the sands of Kuwait to the fields of Ukraine, the forgotten M-84s are rolling toward a new frontline.
Nikki Haley is ramping up attacks on Donald Trump's age and mental abilities ahead of the South Carolina primary.
Toxicology results reportedly note cocaine and fentanyl in the men’s systems
Attorney Roberta Kaplan said the former president flung a pile of papers across the room and stormed out when he found out.
The princess received "planned abdominal surgery" last month.
NEW YORK (AP) — Carl Weathers, a former NFL linebacker who became a Hollywood action movie and comedy star, playing nemesis-turned-ally Apollo Creed in the “Rocky” movies, facing off against Arnold Schwarzenegger in “Predator” and teaching golf in “Happy Gilmore,” has died. He was 76. Matt Luber, his manager, said Weathers died Thursday. His family issued a statement saying he died “peacefully in his sleep." “Carl Weathers will always be a legend,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram. “An extraord
"I think if I had the chance to act younger, I would've taken it. But I wasn't allowed to," the actress tells PEOPLE
Padam Padam singer Kylie Minogue showed off her bronzed figure in a sensational mini dress in an unexpected colour for the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Gala
The Super Bowl is one of the hardest tickets to get for fans and players.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said President Biden has “pretty well nailed” it by reportedly calling former President Trump, his likely chief reelection rival, a “f‑‑‑ing a‑‑‑‑‑‑,” per a report in Politico. During his appearance on CNN Friday morning, Bolton was asked by anchor John Berman how closely Biden’s choice of words in private…
“It’s almost like discovering a dodo bird,” researchers said after finding the animal in the Philippines.
The overall strength of the Russian occupation forces on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts is estimated to be over 70,000 personnel with hundreds of weaponry and equipment, the spokesperson of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk said on the national television on Feb. 2.
But the right-wing House Freedom Caucus still has a final say.