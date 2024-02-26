32-year-old father of two dies after collapsing during police training, TN cops say

A 32-year-old father of two died after he collapsed during police training, Tennessee officials said.

Wisbens Antoine was days from becoming an officer when he was rushed to a hospital Friday, Feb. 23. The Knoxville Police Department determined he was seriously sick, so he was sworn in early, WBIR and WATE reported.

“I spoke to his wife and we all decided that there’s no better way to honor his service and his sacrifice to our department of our community than to make him a police officer in a hospital,” Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said, according to WATE.

Officers in a Facebook post said Antoine “collapsed during a routine physical training session at the end of a mile and a half run for reasons that remain unknown.” Trainers administered CPR and other medical care before he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition.

“While surrounded by his family and loved ones, Antoine passed away peacefully at around 4 a.m. on Sunday morning,” officers wrote, adding that he “leaves behind his wife and two children.”

The department announced Antoine’s death “with heavy hearts and profound sadness and grief.” He had joined the force as a recruit in September and was originally set to be sworn in March 4.

After Antoine’s death, officers invited people to leave tributes at a cruiser parked in front of the department’s public safety building, a photo shows.

Dozens of people also turned to social media to express their condolences to the late recruit’s loved ones and colleagues.

The Knoxville Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Feb. 26.

