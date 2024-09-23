New £32m Lisnaskea health hub gets final sign off

Construction on the new Lisnaskea Health Centres could start within weeks [Department of Health NI]

Construction on a new £32m health and social care centre in County Fermanagh is set to start within weeks after being approved by the health minister.

The hub in Lisnaskea, which is set to open in 2026, will help support 16 GPs and provide services to 30,000 people in the area.

It comes weeks after posters were placed outside of the current Lisnaskea Health Centre referring to difficulties in getting an appointment.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said the "significant investment" would provide a central hub in the town.

“I appreciate that primary care services are under particular strain in the Lisnaskea and East Fermanagh area and recognise that people have been waiting for some time on this news," he said.

"However, it was imperative that the necessary checks and balances were completed before proceeding."

He said the Western Health Trust could now move forward with awarding a construction contract, allowing work to begin on site within weeks.

Mike Nesbitt said the hub would provide a range of services [PA Media]

The minister condemned the "completely unacceptable behaviour" staff at the Lisnaskea centre had faced last month.

"There is no place for such behaviour, and I reiterated my full support for the team when speaking to them," he added.

The Royal College of GPs and the British Medical Association (BMA) also condemned the action, adding that it created a "hostile environment" for patients and staff.

Planning permission has already been granted for the centre [Department of Health NI]

Eimear McCauley, from the Western Trust, said the latest move was "another step in providing an appropriate setting for the delivery of services" in south-east Fermanagh".

"This milestone has been achieved through the collaborative working of GP representatives, trust staff and Department of Health personnel with a focus on meeting the needs of patients and clients of Lisnaskea and the wider area," she added.

Ms McCauley said planning permission had already been approved.